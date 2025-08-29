🤖 Nvidia Earnings:
The AI giant once again beat expectations, but shares slipped about 3% in after-hours trading. Data centre revenue rose 56% YoY to $41.1B, yet fell $200M short of forecasts. With Nvidia making up ~10% of Nasdaq-100 and ~8% of S&P 500, even small misses move the whole market. Guidance for next quarter is upbeat at $54B, keeping AI firmly in focus.
🌏 Asia Markets:
🇯🇵 Nikkei +0.6% as tech optimism continues.
🇰🇷 Kospi +0.4% after BoK held rates steady.
🇨🇳 Shanghai Composite flat near 3,803, Cambricon surged +7%.
🇭🇰 Hang Seng -0.7% dragged by Meituan (-10%) and JD.com (-3.5%).
🇮🇳 Sensex down 600+ pts, Nifty just under 24,600 as new US tariffs hit sentiment.
💱 FX & Commodities:
🇮🇳 Rupee holds firm at 87.6 per dollar on Fed cut hopes and RBI support.
🛢 Oil continues to rebound, trading close to $64.
📈 Bitcoin is around $112,300, Ethereum near $4,630.
🔥 Natural gas futures +2% after fresh weather forecasts.
📊 Europe:
German consumer sentiment fell to -23.6, Swiss ZEW plunged to -53.8, and DE40 slipped 0.4%.
✨ Markets are split: tech strength in Japan and Korea, resilience in China, weakness in Hong Kong and India. Traders stay cautious ahead of US data and Fed signals.
👉 Stay alert and trade smart with NordFX!
🌅 Morning Update (28.08.2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.