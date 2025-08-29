📈 Wall Street closed higher yesterday:

S&P 500 +0.32% | Nasdaq +0.53%

Yet futures are pointing lower today (US500 -0.07%, US100 -0.15%). Nvidia slipped -0.79% after mixed earnings, though losses were milder than early in the session.

🇪🇺 Europe: Futures are slightly weaker — DE40 -0.11%, FRA40 -0.03%, as political risks continue to weigh.

🌏 Asia: Mostly upbeat — CH50cash +0.93%, CHN.cash +0.11%. JP225 -0.3% as Morgan Stanley warns against optimism on China.

🛢 Oil climbed above $64 amid geopolitical uncertainty, while doubts remain over a Putin–Zelensky meeting.

🇺🇸 Focus on the Fed: Markets await US PCE Core inflation data (forecast 2.9% YoY). A softer print could strengthen expectations for a September rate cut (currently priced at 85%).

🇯🇵 Japan:

Unemployment down ✅ (supporting rate hike chances)

Inflation eased to 2.5% ❌

Industrial production -1.6% ❌

Retail sales +0.3% vs 1.8% expected ❌

💱 Forex: EUR/USD stays below 1.17. Fed’s Waller said rates are moving towards “neutral,” but timing of cuts remains key.

💰 Bitcoin faces pressure again, testing $110,000 after yesterday’s rebound.

🥇 Gold holds firm above $3,400, with inflation data in focus. A softer reading could lift prices towards record highs, while a stronger print risks a pullback. Gold has already tested the $3,400 level five times since April.

📊 Looking ahead: Month-end flows and China PMI this weekend could drive fresh volatility.

✨ Stay alert — today’s moves may set the tone for September trading!

🌅 Morning Update (29.08.2025) was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.