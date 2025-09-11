Morpho Labs Partners with Lit Protocol to Unlock DeFi Lending Powered by Secure Agentic AI Execution

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Explodes with $15M Raise as SEC’s Atkins Unveils Pro-Market Crypto Revolution!

In his latest keynote speech at the OECD in Paris, SEC Chair Paul Atkins reassured that ‘most crypto tokens are not securities,’ and that the agency continues to work on market guidelines. Atkins emphasized that his focus is on changing the regulations for digital assets and on-chain capital in the US, while providing more clarity for investors and minimizing legal uncertainty for entrepreneurs. He also urged the SEC to end selective enforcement (which has been arguably bad for the industry) and promised growth-oriented regulatory rules in the future. Finally, Atkins mentioned the development of a Super app and an integrated blockchain vision that could validate all-in-one crypto projects. Atkins’ speech increased the positive outlook on digital assets, contributing to a surge in Bitcoin’s price. The crypto king is now trading at $114,233, with the 24-hour trading volume up by 18%. Atkins’ address has also heightened investor appetite for tokens pioneering Bitcoin’s scalability, with Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) already raising $15M in one of the best presales of 2025. Paul Atkins Unveils Game-Changing Crypto Regulatory Vision Atkins emphasized the importance of bringing more clarity and legal certainty to on-chain capital raising, which would require the SEC to ensure transparency and consistency in rules. One of the highlights of the address was ‘Project Crypto,’ a framework designed to modernize regulation, enabling platforms to offer trading, lending, and staking services under a single license. This alone could lead to the creation of crypto ‘super-apps,’ bringing various cryptocurrency services under one interface. He then applauded Europe’s early adoption of the MiCA framework, emphasizing the transformative potential of AI and blockchain integration—a next-generation solution that could lower costs and expand access to advanced trading tools. The new policy is a welcomed shift from aggressive enforcement to a more flexible and innovative approach, establishing the U.S. as a global leader in the cryptocurrency landscape. Atkins’ Crypto Shake-Up—Here’s How Investors Stand to Win With Atkins clearing the air for new crypto policies, investors and users stand to benefit the most. Project and regulatory clarity are major catalysts for token growth, crypto fundraising, and integrated financial applications in the U.S., and also help eliminate legal uncertainties that act as obstacles for proper growth. The Clarity Act and SEC-CFTC cooperation agreement is already a step in the right direction. Besides, Atkins’ policy shift would make crypto markets more accessible, transparent, and safe for retail investors. And best of all, we could get new crypto ETFs (like Rex-Osprey’s new lineup) and hybrid portfolios (Bitcoin/gold), which let you diversify without navigating unregulated platforms. As regulatory clarity reduces uncertainty, it will encourage more whale and retail investors to move capital into promising Layer-2 projects, such as Bitcoin Hyper. SEC’s Atkins Sparks Market Optimism—Is Bitcoin Hyper the Next Big Thing In Crypto? Built on a Bitcoin Layer 2 via the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and the Canonical Bridge, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) enables ultra-fast and low-cost contract execution without compromising Bitcoin’s unmatched security. The industry will finally have dApps, smart contracts, and modern DeFi features on Bitcoin’s ageing chain! The token will support lending, borrowing, and liquidity farming on partner platforms, with optional token burns that boost scarcity and long-term value. $HYPER’s presale launched at $0.0115 per token, with prices increasing every 3 days. With a planned listing price of $0.012975, early presale buyers stand to benefit significantly. The presale has raised over $15M so far, and you can participate while it is still in its early phases and before broader market recognition drives the value higher. With a fixed supply of 21B tokens, $HYPER has reserved 15% for rewards, including staking incentives, activated immediately after the TGE. Bitcoin Hyper’s staking program offers a compelling 74% APY, providing early holders with attractive rewards alongside price appreciation. Additionally, 30% of the total tokens are allocated to Layer 2 development, reflecting the project’s strong commitment to scaling and developing new decentralized applications (dApps). Not to mention, the recent whale buys of $161.3K and $100.6K show big-money confidence and strong growth potential. Analysts expect $HYPER to reach $0.02595 by 2025 and as high as $0.253 by 2030, offering holders an eye-catching ROI of 1,861% from the current price of $0.012895. Read more about the Bitcoin Hyper price prediction 2025 – 2030 here. Takeaway: Clear Rules and Market Optimism Make Bitcoin Hyper a Token to Watch Paul Atkins’ push for clarity on-chain fundraising and predictable rules has reinstated confidence in Bitcoin-based projects like Bitcoin Hyper. The new regulatory framework aims to protect investors but also open doors to blockchain innovation, while ensuring market fairness and innovation. Atkins’ policy shift has elevated $HYPER’s growth potential to the next level. With strategic developments and increasing adoption, Bitcoin Hyper’s $15M raise lays the groundwork for exponential growth. There isn’t much time left if you want to get in at the current $0.012895 price, as it’ll increase in less than 2 days. To grab your tokens now, visit the Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale page. Cryptocurrency tokens are highly speculative and prices can be extremely volatile. Always do your own research (DYOR) before making any investment decisions. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/gary-atkins-promises-pro-crypto-agenda-hyper-hits-15m