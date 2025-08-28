Moscow entices Washington with a rare earth proposal in peace bargain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:43
U
U$0.00989-11.85%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-0.20%
GET
GET$0.00971-1.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1238+0.81%
SuperRare
RARE$0.0586+8.71%

Russia is rich in rare earth reserves and is willing to use them to get a better deal from the U.S. on Ukraine, a statement by a high-ranking government official in Moscow has indicated.

The hint came with a comment listing areas for potential cooperation between the two powers that are yet to resolve a major geopolitical issue standing in the way of bilateral business – ending the war.

Moscow offers Washington Russia’s rare earth riches

Russia is pulling another trump card in the context of careful rapprochement with the United States, part of tricky negotiations on how to terminate the military conflict in Ukraine.

The two nations could collaborate in metallurgy, including projects involving rare metals and rare earth elements, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the TASS news agency. He also highlighted the opportunity for nuclear trade, elaborating:

The Russian Federation has significant reserves of the latter, which creates opportunities for joint initiatives, Manturov emphasized.

“Other areas may emerge as we move forward on the topics I have outlined,” the deputy head of the Russian government added.

The suggestion comes after the recent meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska.

Addressing the press following the talks, Putin stressed that resolving the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit.

At the same time, the Russian leader called for turning the page in relations with the United States and returning to bilateral cooperation.

Rare earths become a bargaining chip in peace negotiations

In his interview, Denis Manturov referred to statements made by Putin earlier this year. He first pitched the proposal in February, indicating Russia was open to working with the U.S. in the mining of rare earth metals.

What’s more, the master of the Kremlin made it clear his proposal covered Russia-annexed Ukrainian regions as well:

Rare earths are a group of over a dozen metallic elements with unique magnetic and other properties, making them essential for high-tech applications, from electronics and electric motors to defense systems.

While they are not actually that rare in the Earth’s crust, low concentrations make their extraction quite difficult and definitely expensive.

This spring, the Trump administration signed a major “minerals deal” with Ukraine that grants the U.S. preferential access to its natural resources, including its rare earth metals.

According to Washington, the agreement will help repay billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. military aid for the Eastern European nation invaded by Russia in 2022.

Rare earths have become a bargaining chip in the peace talks. According to a report by the Telegraph published ahead of the meeting in Anchorage, Trump wanted to offer Putin access to Alaskan natural resources and rare earth minerals in the Ukrainian territories currently occupied by Russia.

When asked to comment, the American president tried to downplay the significance of the matter:

The exchange of incentives extended by both sides has been going on for a while. This week, a Reuters report unveiled that the U.S. enticed Russia with energy deals before and during the presidential summit.

Meeting with nuclear industry workers last week, Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow and Washington are exploring opportunities for joint work in the U.S. state of Alaska in the field natural gas liquefaction and revealed the discussions also concern Russia’s Arctic zone.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/russia-dangles-rare-earths-in-business-for-peace-bargain-with-trump/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011883-70.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10051-1.69%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005731+5.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:15
Share
Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

August was dynamic for cryptocurrencies, with additional volatility expected next month. XRP reached unexpected prices, enhancing its long-term positive outlook. Continue Reading:Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs The post Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Solana
SOL$204.8+4.38%
Binance Coin
BNB$858.45-0.62%
XRP
XRP$2.9863-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:12
Share
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.05774-1.13%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.13%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004574-0.56%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

Crypto Coins Surge! XRP, ENA, SOL, and BNB Expect New Highs

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2