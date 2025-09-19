As 2025 Q4 nears, buyers are hunting for the most popular crypto opportunities that could deliver both short-term gains and […] The post Most Popular Crypto Picks for 2025: BlockDAG, SOL, HBAR & PEPE Lead the Charge appeared first on Coindoo.As 2025 Q4 nears, buyers are hunting for the most popular crypto opportunities that could deliver both short-term gains and […] The post Most Popular Crypto Picks for 2025: BlockDAG, SOL, HBAR & PEPE Lead the Charge appeared first on Coindoo.

Most Popular Crypto Picks for 2025: BlockDAG, SOL, HBAR & PEPE Lead the Charge

By: Coindoo
2025/09/19 11:00
As 2025 Q4 nears, buyers are hunting for the most popular crypto opportunities that could deliver both short-term gains and long-term wealth. The market is brimming with innovation, from meme coins making explosive moves, to institutional-backed giants consolidating their dominance, and disruptive presales reshaping the narrative.

With billions in capital flowing into projects like Solana, Hedera, and PEPE, alongside the meteoric presale of BlockDAG, the competition to stand out has never been fiercer.

This article explores four cryptos driving 2025: Solana’s institutional rally, Hedera’s enterprise adoption, PEPE’s meme-fueled surge, and BlockDAG’s record presale, spotlighting scalability, adoption, community hype, and ROI potential.

1. BlockDAG: Growing Global Hype with Price Locked at $0.0013

BlockDAG is redefining what a presale success story looks like, and the stats are simply explosive. With nearly $410 million raised and over 26.3 billion BDAG coins sold, the project is tearing through milestones at breakneck speed. Currently in batch 30 of its presale, BDAG is priced at just $0.0013, but this window won’t be open for long. It is ending in the next 24 hours.

Why? Because BlockDAG’s confirmed listing price of $0.05 already locks in an eye-watering 3,746% ROI for early buyers on day one. Longer-term forecasts even suggest BDAG could hit $1 by 2027, creating the potential for truly life-changing gains.

Unlike most presales that only sell hype, BlockDAG is already proving adoption at scale. With 312,000+ holders, 19,900+ ASIC miners sold globally, and 3 million X1 mobile miners actively engaged, the ecosystem is alive before launch. Add the upcoming Awakening Testnet, which will validate its technology in real time, and BlockDAG is showing substance, not just promises.

At $0.0013 per coin, this is the cheapest BDAG will ever be. Hesitate now, and you’ll be chasing much higher prices later while today’s buyers ride the rocket. BlockDAG isn’t just another presale; it’s setting the benchmark for the most popular crypto of 2025.

2. Hedera: Enterprise Adoption Driving HBAR’s Rise

Hedera has quietly become one of the most popular crypto networks for enterprises seeking speed, compliance, and scalability. Trading at ~$0.2436–$0.2450, HBAR has gained about 11% in the past week despite short-term pullbacks. With a circulating supply of ~42.39 billion HBAR and a market cap of ~$10.4 billion, Hedera is showing solid performance relative to other smart contract platforms.

Key technicals highlight resistance near $0.25–$0.26, with support zones around $0.22–$0.24. High trading volume of ~$260–290 million underscores strong interest. Fundamentally, Hedera is cementing its position in regulated digital asset environments, even hosting government-backed stable token pilots. This enterprise edge makes it one of the most popular crypto assets among institutions and risk-averse buyers looking for consistent growth over speculative hype.

3. Solana: Institutional Money Fuels SOL’s Momentum

Solana has emerged as one of the most popular crypto plays in 2025, fueled by enormous institutional interest. Trading around $240–$247, SOL is up 19–21% over the past week.

A massive $1.16 billion purchase by Galaxy Digital, combined with Forward Industries’ $1.65B PIPE financing, shows that big money trusts Solana as a long-term bet. On the technical side, Solana is testing resistance near $250. A breakout could pave the way toward $300 by year-end, while short-term support rests around $225–$230.

With its fast transaction speeds, growing DeFi activity, and treasury integrations, Solana isn’t just a speculative play; it’s an asset institutions want exposure to. That dual narrative of grassroots adoption and Wall Street confidence makes SOL one of the most popular crypto projects to watch in the coming months.

4. PEPE Coin: Meme Culture Meets Market Liquidity

PEPE has proven that meme coins remain some of the most popular crypto plays in the market. Priced around $0.000012, PEPE is up ~20.2% over the last week, vastly outperforming the broader market. With a circulating supply near 420.7 trillion tokens and daily trading volume exceeding $1.4 billion, PEPE has shown it can sustain momentum with serious liquidity.

Still, volatility is ever-present. In the last 24 hours, PEPE dipped ~4–5% due to profit-taking, showing that meme coin rallies remain fast-paced and high-risk. Resistance levels around current prices and support near $0.000011 matter for near-term traders.

But the cultural firepower of meme coins cannot be underestimated. PEPE is solidifying its spot as one of the most popular crypto tokens for retail traders, combining community hype with high liquidity, a recipe for wild upside when conditions align.

The Most Popular Crypto Picks Shaping 2025

From enterprise adoption on Hedera to institutional bets on Solana, from meme culture fueling PEPE to the presale dominance of BlockDAG, 2025 is shaping up as a year of diverse but powerful opportunities. Each project reflects a different trend defining the most popular crypto market: compliance, scalability, community, or early ROI.

For risk-takers, BlockDAG’s presale could be the most explosive entry point. For those seeking institutional validation, Solana and Hedera bring stability and credibility. And for traders who thrive on hype cycles, PEPE continues to prove that meme power still moves markets.

In a year where billions are flowing into digital assets, ignoring these names might mean missing the very projects that define the most popular crypto in 2025.

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Na maanden van speculatie heeft de Amerikaanse toezichthouder eindelijk groen licht gegeven voor een nieuw crypto product dat de manier van beleggen in digitale munten fundamenteel kan veranderen. Het besluit komt op een moment dat de markt snakt naar meer institutionele producten, en beleggers reageren direct. Eerste multi-asset crypto ETF in de VS Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg kondigde vandaag op social media platform X aan dat zijn Digital Large-Cap Fund (GDLC) aanvraag is goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Het gaat om een conversie van het fonds naar een Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), waarmee GDLC dus ook op de Amerikaanse beurs verhandelbaar wordt. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Daarmee krijgen de financiële markten voor het eerst toegang tot een multi-asset crypto ETF: een beursgenoteerd fonds dat niet een munt volgt, maar meerdere tegelijk. Volgens Mintzberg gaat het product in eerste instantie bestaan uit een mix van de grootste digitale valuta's, waaronder Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) en Cardano (ADA). Vooralsnog is het onduidelijk wat precies de weging wordt tussen de verschillende large caps binnen de ETF. Of Grayscale over de levensduur van het fonds de weging en munt selectie kan veranderen is ook nog niet duidelijk. Nieuwe standaard voor crypto ETF's De goedkeuring van GDLC kan een precedent scheppen. Zo kan er een multi-asset standaard ontstaan voor crypto ETF's, wat betekent dat we in de toekomst een tal van creatieve combinaties kunnen zien op de beurs. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan ETF's die zich puur focussen op Decentralized Finance (DeFi) leiders in de crypto markt of zelfs memecoin fondsen. Daarnaast vormt de komst van Grayscale's fonds een belangrijk signaal richting lopende aanvragen. Waar de SEC onlangs nog een beslissing over een XRP Spot ETF uitstelde, lijkt de houding van de toezichthouder duidelijk te veranderen. ETF expert Nate Geraci benadrukt deze koerswijziging: twee jaar geleden vocht de SEC nog een harde juridische strijd met Grayscale uit over een spot Bitcoin ETF, nu wordt juist een generiek raamwerk voor crypto ETF's omarmd. Verschillende altcoins, van XRP, ADA tot zelfs Dogecoin (DOGE), wachten op hun eerste goedkeuring. Met de introductie van dit eerste large-cap fonds lijkt bredere SEC acceptatie dan ook slechts een kwestie van tijd. Directe impact op altcoin koersen Voor institutionele partijen verlaagt het nieuwe fonds de drempel om in crypto te stappen, zonder de complexiteit van munt selectie en wallet beheer. De cryptocurrency gemeenschap hoopt dan ook dat de nieuwe ETF kan zorgen voor miljarden dollars aan kapitaalstromen richting de grote altcoins. Dat optimisme is ook terug te zien in de prijzen van veel munten. Veel large caps wisten een aardige stijging door te maken. Zo klommen SOL en ADA over de afgelopen 24 uur met respectievelijk 3,4% en 3,2% waardoor de solana koers dicht bij de grens van $245 komt. De cardano prijs heeft de significante weerstand van $0,90 doorbroken. Opvallend genoeg bleef de bitcoin koers neutraal, de ETH prijs klom minder hard dan andere altcoins met een groei van 1,1%.
PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
