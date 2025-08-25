MovaChain Secures $100 Million Strategic Investment for Global Expansion

Key Points: MovaChain secures $100 million funding, plans global expansion.

Focus on modular blockchain and payment solutions.

Market positioning with prominent UAE partnerships.

MovaChain, a modular blockchain platform, announced the completion of a $100 million strategic financing round led by UAE’s Aqua1 Foundation and GeoNova Capital.

This funding supports MovaChain’s goal to enhance global payment infrastructure and expand stablecoin solutions, potentially influencing the blockchain sector’s growth and investment dynamics.

$100M Funding Enhances MovaChain’s Global Payment Network

The strategic funding round co-led by Aqua1 Foundation and GeoNova Capital places MovaChain in a strong position to advance its global payment network through enhanced blockchain infrastructure. Participation from Abu Dhabi financial institutions underscores the transaction’s significance in the region’s financial landscape. “Gaining recognition from the most strategically-minded investment institutions in the UAE is a strong endorsement of our efforts to build institutional-grade, scalable blockchain infrastructure for global payment scenarios,” said Stephen Wong, Co-founder of MovaChain.

Funding will support the development of high-performance blockchain infrastructure, expanding the global payment network, and accelerating ecosystem collaborations. It aims to meet institutional-level application needs around the world, emphasizing MovaChain’s vision for achieving broader integration with global payment channels.

Key players in the UAE’s blockchain investment sphere have endorsed MovaChain’s efforts, reflecting a growing confidence in investment opportunities in decentralized technology. GeoNova Capital’s involvement highlights the strategic collaboration with UAE family offices and sovereign funds.

Institutional Backing Eyes Modular Blockchain Expansion

Did you know? Investment in modular blockchains echoes historical trends where sovereign wealth funds have increasingly participated in similar developments, showcasing continued confidence in scalable blockchain solutions.

Ethereum’s price is currently $4,938.29, with a market cap of $596.09 billion. Over the last 90 days, Ethereum’s price increased by approximately 94.69%, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume decreased 19.77%, yet ETH maintained a market dominance of 14.85%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:05 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team observes that institutions driving blockchain innovations can set the stage for regulatory cooperation and technological advancements. MovaChain’s development plan is expected to potentially reshape competitive dynamics across the modular blockchain space.