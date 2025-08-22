Move Over Shiba Inu, SHIB Holders Are Accumulating Rival ETH Meme Coin Below $0.005 for Its Sky-High Potential

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 16:25
NEAR
NEAR$2.429-2.64%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001232-1.20%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004833-1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10153+0.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-1.48%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000598+0.16%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002474-2.48%
Ethereum
ETH$4,300.35+0.16%

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces downward price pressure and increasing uncertainty in the market, a growing number of SHIB holders are shifting their attention and capital toward a rising meme coin contender: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Currently selling at only $0.0019 per token in its presale stage, LILPEPE is fast emerging as both a meme-driven movement and a genuine blockchain project with long-term prospects.

Investor Portfolios Diversify as SHIB Struggles

Shiba Inu, among the most popular meme coins in the cryptocurrency world, is selling at $0.00001297, which is a 5.82% decline in the last 24 hours.

This shift comes as SHIB experiences increased volatility and stagnation, with resistance forming around $0.0000137 and a key support zone near $0.0000125. Many traders are now looking for fresh narratives and Little Pepe may be providing exactly that.

What Makes Little Pepe Different?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is being launched on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, with plans to offer quick transaction times, ultra-low fees, and an environment and ecosystem that makes development easy.

The Layer 2 solution will be compatible with popular Ethereum wallets and tools, as well as contain anti-sniper bot protection to avoid unintentional abuse of the token distribution. LILPEPE will fund emerging initiatives via its own “Meme Launchpad” that provides facilities to launch decentralized applications and meme tokens with the underlying liquidity-locking attribute and anti-rug pull. This investment theme of infrastructure and security is catching on with the investors who want more than a viral trend. Recently, the project has undergone an audit by Freshcoins.io whereby it got a trust score of 81.55, thus increasing the confidence of investors even more.

Presale Buzz and Strategic Giveaways

Little Pepe is currently in Presale Stage 10, selling at $0.0019, with Stage 11 set to raise the price to $0.0020. Stage 10 is almost sold out, with around 98.5% completion. Since the start of the presale, over 12.55 billion tokens have been sold, raising more than $18.95 million and showcasing strong community demand. This marks a 90% increase from its initial price of $0.0010 to the current stage, with the upcoming stage bringing the total rise to 100%.

LILPEPE is also celebrating its expansion through the organization of a giveaway worth $777,000, in which ten users have the chance of winning $77,000 worth of tokens each. It is open to investors who invest at least 100 dollars and undergo some simple social activities to generate another source of momentum and crowd participation. 

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/move-over-shiba-inu-shib-holders-are-accumulating-rival-eth-meme-coin-below-0-005-for-its-sky-high-potential/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst. According to a June 24 press release shared with…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013798-0.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00694-0.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 00:49
Share
BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Spot Ether ETFs now hold 6.42 million ETH worth $27.66 billion, equal to 5.31% of the asset’s circulating supply. US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) funds drew $287.6 million in net inflows on Thursday, snapping a four-day outflow streak, according to data from crypto ETF tracker SoSoValue.The rebound follows a period of sustained outflows, with funds shedding over $924 million between Aug. 15 and Wednesday. The largest withdrawal came on Tuesday, when spot Ether (ETH) ETFs saw $429 million exit, the second-largest daily net outflow seen this month, following the $465 million that left the market on Aug. 4. Asset manager BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led Thursday with $233.5 million in inflows, while the Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) followed with $28.5 million. Other ETFs averaged around $6 million in net inflows for the day. Read more
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004857-0.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10117-0.33%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 17:14
Share
Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

With Layer Brett LBRETT priced at just $0.0047 in its crypto presale, and staking rewards reportedly reaching over 25,000% APY […] The post Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom appeared first on Coindoo.
Boom
BOOM$0.01334-1.18%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5529-1.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.16835+6.67%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 16:59
Share

Trending News

More

DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

BlackRock leads $287M spot Ether ETF inflows after 4-day outflow streak

Solana Faces Pressure From Ethereum’s Next L2 Challenger Layer Brett – Analysts Predict Major Boom

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Jerome Powell Will CRASH Crypto Market in The Next 24 Hrs? (What to do!)