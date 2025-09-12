Move Over, Top Cat – Ricky Gervais Brings ‘Alley Cats’ To Netflix

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:17
FOX Token
FOX$0.03099+16.24%
SIX
SIX$0.02149-0.27%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0579+0.90%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.392+1.55%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000007871+0.63%
Movement
MOVE$0.1282-1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Alley Cats. (L to R) Ricky Gervias as Gus, Tom Basden as Ponce, David Earl as Puke, Andrew Brooke as Fang, Diane Morgan as Olive, in Alley Cats. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Courtesy of Netflix

Top Cat, of course, was the 1960s animated Hanna Barbera classic street-smart feline leader, Top Cat, and his gang of alley cats as they scheme and hustle their way through the streets of New York City, often outwitting the hapless Officer Dibble. Essentially, Top Cat paid homage to the style and tone of Sergeant Bilko (aka The Silvers Show), bringing those con-artist antics to a cartoon audience. And today Netflix has announced a new gaggle of feline characters in Alley Cats.

Alley Cats, from Ricky Gervais and UK-based Blink Industries, is an adult animated comedy which, per the logline, “follows a group of feral British cats as they navigate friendship, rivalry, and the absurdities of everyday life.”

Gervais not only co-created the series but also voices one of the main characters, Gus — a fat, lazy, opinionated cat who thinks he’s cleverer and braver than he really is. Joining him in the voice cast are Tom Basden, Andrew Brooke, David Earl, Kerry Godliman, Jo Hartley, Diane Morgan, Natalie Cassidy, and Tony Way.

Set in 2D animation style, Alley Cats is slated for six 15-minute episodes in 2026. Blending Gervais’s signature humor with social satire, the series is Netflix’s latest effort to tap into the popularity once enjoyed by adult animated Sunday-night programming on Fox.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/11/move-over-top-catricky-gervais-brings-alley-cats-to-netflix/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Bitcoin Hyper finds early buzz, but MAGACOIN FINANCE dominates ROI forecasts, earning top spots in analyst reports as one of the best altcoins to buy for 2025.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32498+2.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.023584-10.77%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 06:00
Share
Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

These trends have investors looking toward newer opportunities that combine viral potential with technological substance. Today’s trending cryptocurrencies reflect a […] The post Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Bonk
BONK$0.00002439+5.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000054+9.75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/12 06:40
Share
From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Showdown The crypto market is more competitive now than ever, with blue-chip assets like Solana (SOL) attracting institutional inflows. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been riding the waves of meme-driven speculation. Yet, a new challenger has emerged with the potential to transform the meme coin landscape, called Moonshot [...] The post From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Waves
WAVES$1.1303+0.15%
Solana
SOL$228.72+2.09%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001325+1.45%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/12 05:45
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Hyper Finds Buzz, Yet MAGACOIN FINANCE Dominates ROI Forecasts Across Analyst Reports

Shiba Inu News Today; Bonk Coin Price Prediction & Top Trending Crypto Coins Today

From Meme to Millions: Why MAGAX Presale Could Outperform DOGE, SHIB, and Solana in 2025

List of Altcoins Developers Focused on Most in the Last 30 Days Published

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Successfully carried out the 14th round of strikes against Israel