Moveathon Europe 2025: A New Era for Web3 Innovation

Moveathon Europe 2025 is set to ignite innovation across the continent as registration opens for this groundbreaking online event. Scheduled to take place from October 20 to November 16, the hackathon aims to unite European developers, entrepreneurs, and innovators in crafting real-world Web3 solutions. According to the IOTA Blog, the event promises more than $150,000 in prizes across five main tracks and additional bonus challenges.

Focus on Real-World Solutions

Moveathon Europe, powered by IOTA, is designed to be a launchpad for projects that address critical needs in finance, identity, and supply chains. Participants will work on a feeless, eco-friendly infrastructure, promoting sustainable and impactful innovation. The event builds on the success of the first IOTA Moveathon held in the APAC region earlier this year.

Competitive Tracks and Rewards

The hackathon features five tracks that target pressing issues and opportunities within Europe:

DeFi and Tokenization: Innovators can reimagine financial systems and explore new tokenization models.

Innovators can reimagine financial systems and explore new tokenization models. Digital Identity Track: Projects here focus on returning trust and data sovereignty to users.

Projects here focus on returning trust and data sovereignty to users. Supply Chain Track: Developers are challenged to enhance transparency and sustainability in industry supply chains.

Developers are challenged to enhance transparency and sustainability in industry supply chains. Open Advanced Track (Europe): This track invites seasoned developers to tackle broad challenges in sustainability, digital sovereignty, mobility, healthcare, and education.

This track invites seasoned developers to tackle broad challenges in sustainability, digital sovereignty, mobility, healthcare, and education. Open Novice Track: Designed for newcomers, this track offers a platform for fresh perspectives, with top projects receiving $1,000 each.

The prize pool ranges from $5,000 to $35,000 per track, rewarding projects with the potential for real-world impact.

Encouraging Diversity and Participation

Moveathon Europe also promotes diversity through initiatives like the Empowering Female Builders Prize, which awards $1,000 to five winning teams featuring two or more female participants. Additional bonus missions, such as referrals and early submissions, offer $15,000 in rewards, encouraging broader engagement and collaboration.

Event Timeline

The hackathon’s timeline is structured to maximize participation and development:

Registration Opens: September 8, 2025

September 8, 2025 Live Virtual Kickoff: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Workshops and AMAs: October 20 – November 10, 2025

October 20 – November 10, 2025 Project Submission Deadline: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Winners Announced: December 1, 2025

Participants can look forward to a dynamic and supportive environment where their ideas can flourish into tangible solutions.

For more information and registration details, visit the official Moveathon Europe website.

