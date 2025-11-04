ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post MSTR Stock, Strategy’s Unrealized Gains Slip Amid STRE Preferred Shares Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, has announced an offering for its perpetual STRE preferred stock. This will be the first-ever Euro-dominated preferred stock offering for European and global institutional investors. As anticipated, MSTR stock slips in trading and post-market close as the firm plans to acquire more BTC with the latest stock offering. Strategy Announces STRE Preferred Stock Offering Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) intends to conduct an initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s 10.00% Series A perpetual STRE preferred stock, according to a press release. The firm proposes to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. This includes the acquisition of more Bitcoin and its use for working capital. Strategy is offering $STRE (“Stream”), our first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock, to European and global institutional investors. $MSTR pic.twitter.com/tCectc2uA2 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 3, 2025 Joint book-running managers are Barclays, Morgan Stanley. International plc, Moelis & Company, SG Americas Securities, TD Securities (USA), Canaccord Genuity, and StoneX Financial. The firm declared regular cumulative dividends on the STRE stock, which will be payable in cash starting December 31. If unpaid, the STRE stock dividend will compound at a rate per annum equal to 10% plus 100 basis points. Strategy will make reasonable efforts over the following 60-day period to sell STRK, STRD, and MSTR class A common stock to cover any deferred dividends. MSTR Stock Dips Amid Jitters MSTR stock closed 1.80% lower at $264.68 on Monday amid selling pressure in Bitcoin. Returns on the stock continue dropping amid another crypto market crash jitters, with shares falling more than 26% in a month. According to Yahoo Finance, the YTD return has tumbled to 8.61%. After market hours, MSTR stock has dropped 2.60% in response to perpetual STRE preferred stock offering. The 24-hour low and… The post MSTR Stock, Strategy’s Unrealized Gains Slip Amid STRE Preferred Shares Offering appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, has announced an offering for its perpetual STRE preferred stock. This will be the first-ever Euro-dominated preferred stock offering for European and global institutional investors. As anticipated, MSTR stock slips in trading and post-market close as the firm plans to acquire more BTC with the latest stock offering. Strategy Announces STRE Preferred Stock Offering Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) intends to conduct an initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s 10.00% Series A perpetual STRE preferred stock, according to a press release. The firm proposes to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. This includes the acquisition of more Bitcoin and its use for working capital. Strategy is offering $STRE (“Stream”), our first ever Euro-Denominated Perpetual Preferred Stock, to European and global institutional investors. $MSTR pic.twitter.com/tCectc2uA2 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) November 3, 2025 Joint book-running managers are Barclays, Morgan Stanley. International plc, Moelis & Company, SG Americas Securities, TD Securities (USA), Canaccord Genuity, and StoneX Financial. The firm declared regular cumulative dividends on the STRE stock, which will be payable in cash starting December 31. If unpaid, the STRE stock dividend will compound at a rate per annum equal to 10% plus 100 basis points. Strategy will make reasonable efforts over the following 60-day period to sell STRK, STRD, and MSTR class A common stock to cover any deferred dividends. MSTR Stock Dips Amid Jitters MSTR stock closed 1.80% lower at $264.68 on Monday amid selling pressure in Bitcoin. Returns on the stock continue dropping amid another crypto market crash jitters, with shares falling more than 26% in a month. According to Yahoo Finance, the YTD return has tumbled to 8.61%. After market hours, MSTR stock has dropped 2.60% in response to perpetual STRE preferred stock offering. The 24-hour low and…

MSTR Stock, Strategy’s Unrealized Gains Slip Amid STRE Preferred Shares Offering

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 15:20
GAINS
GAINS$0.01707-0.46%
Everscale
EVER$0.00976-2.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004679-7.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,617.62+1.21%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03422+6.57%

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, has announced an offering for its perpetual STRE preferred stock. This will be the first-ever Euro-dominated preferred stock offering for European and global institutional investors. As anticipated, MSTR stock slips in trading and post-market close as the firm plans to acquire more BTC with the latest stock offering.

Strategy Announces STRE Preferred Stock Offering

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) intends to conduct an initial public offering of 3,500,000 shares of Strategy’s 10.00% Series A perpetual STRE preferred stock, according to a press release. The firm proposes to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. This includes the acquisition of more Bitcoin and its use for working capital.

Joint book-running managers are Barclays, Morgan Stanley. International plc, Moelis & Company, SG Americas Securities, TD Securities (USA), Canaccord Genuity, and StoneX Financial.

The firm declared regular cumulative dividends on the STRE stock, which will be payable in cash starting December 31. If unpaid, the STRE stock dividend will compound at a rate per annum equal to 10% plus 100 basis points. Strategy will make reasonable efforts over the following 60-day period to sell STRK, STRD, and MSTR class A common stock to cover any deferred dividends.

MSTR Stock Dips Amid Jitters

MSTR stock closed 1.80% lower at $264.68 on Monday amid selling pressure in Bitcoin. Returns on the stock continue dropping amid another crypto market crash jitters, with shares falling more than 26% in a month. According to Yahoo Finance, the YTD return has tumbled to 8.61%.

After market hours, MSTR stock has dropped 2.60% in response to perpetual STRE preferred stock offering. The 24-hour low and high were $259.85 and $270.36, respectively. Trading volume was below the average volumes on Monday.

Meanwhile, MSTR stock has received a buy rating from investment bank Canaccord Genuity. The bank analyst raised its price target to $474. This follows Strategy’s strong Q3 2025 results, with $2.8 billion in net income and $3.9 billion in unrealized gains from its Bitcoin holdings.

Strategy’s Unrealized Gains Slip Under $20 Billion

As CoinGape reported, Strategy acquired an additional 397 BTC for $45.6 million at an average price of $114,771 per Bitcoin. With the latest purchase, Strategy expanded its Bitcoin holdings to 641,205 BTC.

Michael Saylor said the firm has acquired the total BTC for $47.49 billion, achieving a BTC yield of 26.1% YTD. At the time of writing, Bitcoin Net Asset Value (NAV) is $68.06 billion, making the unrealized gains drop under $20 billion.

Strategy Bitcoin Net Asset Value (NAV)

Michael Saylor’s Strategy was sitting at unrealized gains of $30 billion a few months ago. The repeated Bitcoin price crash to $105K has caused investors to lose confidence in Bitcoin treasuries, with BTC accumulation slowing.

BTC price is exchanging hands at $104,530, down more than 3% in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour low and high are $104,178 and $108,286, respectively.

Source: https://coingape.com/mstr-stock-strategys-unrealized-gains-slip-amid-stre-preferred-shares-offering/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015198+6.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047754+48.81%
Allo
RWA$0.004505-0.94%
Starpower
STAR$0.12251-0.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,617.62
$105,617.62$105,617.62

+0.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.67
$3,543.67$3,543.67

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5502
$2.5502$2.5502

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.43
$166.43$166.43

+0.08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17937
$0.17937$0.17937

+0.07%