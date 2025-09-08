MTV VMAs 2025 Full Winners List (Live Updates)

ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are almost underway at the UBS Arena in New York. As one of music’s biggest nights unfolds, we’ll be updating the list below with every moonman winner as they’re announced, so don’t forget to refresh.

LL Cool J returns to host the star-studded ceremony for the second time, which begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS, MTV and Paramount+. Lady Gaga leads the evening’s nominations with an impressive 12 nods, while Bruno Mars follows with 11, Kendrick Lamar with 10, and ROSÉ and Sabrina Carpenter with eight each.

Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Post Malone, Tate McRae, J Balvin, Doja Cat, Conan Gray, Alex Warren and others are slated to perform tonight. Video Vanguard Award recipient Mariah Carey will sing a medley of her hits. Additionally, Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin — recipients of the inaugural Rock the Bells Visionary Award and Latin Icon Award, respectively — will take the stage. Check out the full list of performers here

The show will also feature a tribute to rock legend Ozzy Osbourne performed by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Yungblud and Nuno Bettencourt. “We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever,” Aerosmith wrote in a statement after the Prince of Darkness’ death in July. .

MTV VMAs 2025: Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

Keep reading to see all the big winners from the 2025 MTV VMAs as they’re revealed. Note: The winners will be marked in bold.

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best New Artist

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

sombr

The Marías

Best Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

MTV Push Performance of the Year

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

KATSEYE – “Touch”

Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI”

Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS”

Livingston – “Shadow”

Damiano David – “Next Summer”

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”

Best Collaboration

Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Best Pop

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Hip-Hop

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “NOKIA”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”

Best R&B

Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)”

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”

Best Alternative

Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

sombr – “back to friends”

The Marías – “Back to Me”

Best Rock

Coldplay – “All My Love”

Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series Devil May Cry)”

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”

Best Latin

Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”

J Balvin – “Rio”

Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

Shakira – “Soltera“

Best K-pop

Aespa – “Whiplash”

Jennie – “Like Jennie ”

Jimin – “Who”

Jisoo – “Earthquake”

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

Rosé – “Toxic Till the End”

Best Afrobeats

Asake & Travis Scott – “Active”

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”

Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”

Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”

Best Country

Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m in Love With You”

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll – “Liar”

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?”

Morgan Wallen – “Smile”

Best Album

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I’m the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Best Long Form Video

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)”

Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Video for Good

Burna Boy – “Higher”

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Lorde – “Man of the Year”

Miley Cyrus – “End of the World”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Best Editing

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

Best Choreography

Doechii – “Anxiety”

FKA Twigs – “Eusexua”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”