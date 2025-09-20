Multiple whales bought ASTER, with a total value exceeding $10 million

According to PANews on September 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, multiple whales are accumulating ASTER. Among them:
- 0x04EA withdrew 7.04 million ASTER (worth $4.66 million) from Aster 13 hours ago.
- 0xe1Da withdrew 5.1M ASTER (worth $4.1M) from #Aster 10 hours ago.
- 0x841D deposited 2.22 million APX (worth $2.22 million) into Aster 2 hours ago, and subsequently withdrew 2.22 million ASTER (worth $2.11 million).
