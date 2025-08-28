Multipli, a real-time revenue platform, raises $5 million in new funding, bringing its total raised to $21.5 million.

PANews reported on August 28th that Multipli, a real-time yield protocol, announced the completion of $5 million in new funding, bringing its total raised to $21.5 million. This funding includes a strategic reallocation of $16.5 million from the team's previous investment in Brine Fi. This capital will accelerate the expansion of Multipli's institutional-grade yield products for native crypto assets such as Bitcoin and tokenized gold.

Multipli is a real-time yield syndication platform that unlocks superior risk-adjusted returns for typically non-yielding assets, including Bitcoin, tokenized gold, XRP, and stablecoins. Backed by Pantera, Sequoia Capital, and Elevation Capital, the platform has raised $21.5 million in the weeks since its mainnet launch, bringing its total value locked (TVL) to $95 million.