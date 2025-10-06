ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Munich’s Startup Festival Balances Tradition and Transformation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bits & Pretzels 2025 once again turned Munich into a meeting point for entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. Set against the backdrop of Oktoberfest, this year’s event was packed with panels, startup pitches, and corporate showcases — but also marked by unusual circumstances, including a bomb warning that led to the closure of Oktoberfest for the first time in decades. Despite the disruption, the community spirit stood strong. Attendees found creative ways to continue networking, turning an unexpected challenge into new opportunities. From Startups to Corporates: A Changing Landscape Bits & Pretzels has always positioned itself as the festival for founders, but this year’s edition reflected how the startup ecosystem is evolving.Larger corporations, consulting firms, and established institutions had a stronger presence than in previous years, while smaller early-stage projects were less visible. Some attendees saw this as a natural step — a sign that the event has matured into a broader innovation platform. Others missed the raw startup energy that once defined the festival. Still, the mix of participants highlighted how Munich’s startup scene continues to blend traditional business with new tech innovation. Networking Beyond the Booths One of the event’s defining qualities remains its atmosphere. From casual meetings in beer gardens to spontaneous discussions between founders and investors, Bits & Pretzels fostered the kind of in-person interactions that digital conferences can’t replicate. Even after Oktoberfest’s unexpected cancellation, attendees kept the networking alive — gathering at nearby venues and continuing conversations over Bavarian beer and food. As one participant put it: “The event may have paused, but the connections didn’t.” Themes and Takeaways Innovation meets Structure: More organized formats, structured investor areas, and curated access sessions gave the event a more professional tone. Sustainability Focus: From vegan menus to refill stations, Bits & Pretzels showed its commitment… The post Munich’s Startup Festival Balances Tradition and Transformation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bits & Pretzels 2025 once again turned Munich into a meeting point for entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. Set against the backdrop of Oktoberfest, this year’s event was packed with panels, startup pitches, and corporate showcases — but also marked by unusual circumstances, including a bomb warning that led to the closure of Oktoberfest for the first time in decades. Despite the disruption, the community spirit stood strong. Attendees found creative ways to continue networking, turning an unexpected challenge into new opportunities. From Startups to Corporates: A Changing Landscape Bits & Pretzels has always positioned itself as the festival for founders, but this year’s edition reflected how the startup ecosystem is evolving.Larger corporations, consulting firms, and established institutions had a stronger presence than in previous years, while smaller early-stage projects were less visible. Some attendees saw this as a natural step — a sign that the event has matured into a broader innovation platform. Others missed the raw startup energy that once defined the festival. Still, the mix of participants highlighted how Munich’s startup scene continues to blend traditional business with new tech innovation. Networking Beyond the Booths One of the event’s defining qualities remains its atmosphere. From casual meetings in beer gardens to spontaneous discussions between founders and investors, Bits & Pretzels fostered the kind of in-person interactions that digital conferences can’t replicate. Even after Oktoberfest’s unexpected cancellation, attendees kept the networking alive — gathering at nearby venues and continuing conversations over Bavarian beer and food. As one participant put it: “The event may have paused, but the connections didn’t.” Themes and Takeaways Innovation meets Structure: More organized formats, structured investor areas, and curated access sessions gave the event a more professional tone. Sustainability Focus: From vegan menus to refill stations, Bits & Pretzels showed its commitment…

Munich’s Startup Festival Balances Tradition and Transformation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 16:48
Startup
STARTUP$0.001874-13.99%
COM
COM$0.004952-4.47%
Bombie
BOMB$0.000206-5.67%
Sign
SIGN$0.03743+6.48%

Bits & Pretzels 2025 once again turned Munich into a meeting point for entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. Set against the backdrop of Oktoberfest, this year’s event was packed with panels, startup pitches, and corporate showcases — but also marked by unusual circumstances, including a bomb warning that led to the closure of Oktoberfest for the first time in decades.

Despite the disruption, the community spirit stood strong. Attendees found creative ways to continue networking, turning an unexpected challenge into new opportunities.

From Startups to Corporates: A Changing Landscape

Bits & Pretzels has always positioned itself as the festival for founders, but this year’s edition reflected how the startup ecosystem is evolving.
Larger corporations, consulting firms, and established institutions had a stronger presence than in previous years, while smaller early-stage projects were less visible.

Some attendees saw this as a natural step — a sign that the event has matured into a broader innovation platform. Others missed the raw startup energy that once defined the festival.

Still, the mix of participants highlighted how Munich’s startup scene continues to blend traditional business with new tech innovation.

Networking Beyond the Booths

One of the event’s defining qualities remains its atmosphere. From casual meetings in beer gardens to spontaneous discussions between founders and investors, Bits & Pretzels fostered the kind of in-person interactions that digital conferences can’t replicate.

Even after Oktoberfest’s unexpected cancellation, attendees kept the networking alive — gathering at nearby venues and continuing conversations over Bavarian beer and food.

As one participant put it: “The event may have paused, but the connections didn’t.”

Themes and Takeaways

  • Innovation meets Structure: More organized formats, structured investor areas, and curated access sessions gave the event a more professional tone.
  • Sustainability Focus: From vegan menus to refill stations, Bits & Pretzels showed its commitment to greener practices — though not everyone found it convenient.
  • Corporate Meets Community: Big players like PwC, Fraunhofer, and Etoro joined emerging startups, underlining Munich’s role as a European innovation hub.
  • Space and AI in Focus: New tech themes like AI and space innovation attracted interest, showing that Germany’s startup scene continues to diversify.

Final Thoughts

Bits & Pretzels 2025 proved that even in challenging moments, the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. The event’s transformation — from a purely startup-focused gathering to a global innovation forum — mirrors how Europe’s tech landscape is growing.

Whether attending for inspiration, partnerships, or networking, Bits & Pretzels remains a must-visit experience for those shaping the future of business.

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bits-and-pretzels-2025-review-munich-startup-festival/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

The post Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming decision on interest rates causing speculation, Bitcoin‘s value remains stable at $115,400. China’s surprising maneuvers in the financial landscape have shifted expected market trends, prompting deeper examination by investors into analysts’ past evaluations regarding rate reductions. Continue Reading:Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/will-bitcoin-soar-or-stumble-next
COM
COM$0.004948-4.68%
LayerNet
NET$0.00000205-6.81%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:09
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1685-3.65%
MANTRA
OM$0.09259-4.65%
OP
OP$0.3586-5.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002898-6.87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Will Bitcoin Soar or Stumble Next?

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

SWIFT Integrating XRP Ledger In 2026 – Reality Or Hype?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,846.27
$103,846.27$103,846.27

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,510.68
$3,510.68$3,510.68

-2.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.21
$161.21$161.21

-3.31%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2647
$2.2647$2.2647

-2.67%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16306
$0.16306$0.16306

-2.33%