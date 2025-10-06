Munich’s Startup Festival Balances Tradition and Transformation

Bits & Pretzels 2025 once again turned Munich into a meeting point for entrepreneurs and innovators from around the world. Set against the backdrop of Oktoberfest, this year’s event was packed with panels, startup pitches, and corporate showcases — but also marked by unusual circumstances, including a bomb warning that led to the closure of Oktoberfest for the first time in decades.

Despite the disruption, the community spirit stood strong. Attendees found creative ways to continue networking, turning an unexpected challenge into new opportunities.

From Startups to Corporates: A Changing Landscape

Bits & Pretzels has always positioned itself as the festival for founders, but this year’s edition reflected how the startup ecosystem is evolving.

Larger corporations, consulting firms, and established institutions had a stronger presence than in previous years, while smaller early-stage projects were less visible.

Some attendees saw this as a natural step — a sign that the event has matured into a broader innovation platform. Others missed the raw startup energy that once defined the festival.

Still, the mix of participants highlighted how Munich’s startup scene continues to blend traditional business with new tech innovation.

Networking Beyond the Booths

One of the event’s defining qualities remains its atmosphere. From casual meetings in beer gardens to spontaneous discussions between founders and investors, Bits & Pretzels fostered the kind of in-person interactions that digital conferences can’t replicate.

Even after Oktoberfest’s unexpected cancellation, attendees kept the networking alive — gathering at nearby venues and continuing conversations over Bavarian beer and food.

As one participant put it: “The event may have paused, but the connections didn’t.”

Themes and Takeaways

Innovation meets Structure: More organized formats, structured investor areas, and curated access sessions gave the event a more professional tone.

Sustainability Focus: From vegan menus to refill stations, Bits & Pretzels showed its commitment to greener practices — though not everyone found it convenient.

Corporate Meets Community: Big players like PwC, Fraunhofer, and Etoro joined emerging startups, underlining Munich's role as a European innovation hub.

Space and AI in Focus: New tech themes like AI and space innovation attracted interest, showing that Germany's startup scene continues to diversify.

Final Thoughts

Bits & Pretzels 2025 proved that even in challenging moments, the entrepreneurial spirit thrives. The event’s transformation — from a purely startup-focused gathering to a global innovation forum — mirrors how Europe’s tech landscape is growing.

Whether attending for inspiration, partnerships, or networking, Bits & Pretzels remains a must-visit experience for those shaping the future of business.