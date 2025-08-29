Musaafer Brings Opulent Indian Fare From Every Indian State to Tribeca

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 07:59
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0174+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018934+3.57%
SphereX
HERE$0.00039+9.24%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01859-2.00%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006056+0.58%

Dishes at Musaafer New York, which opened in Tribeca in late August 2025

Musaafer

A luxurious Indian restaurant with interiors inspired by the Taj Mahal quietly opened in Tribeca this week, though reservations are quickly booking up.

Musaafer, a Houston-based Indian fine dining restaurant with one Michelin star, is now serving dishes from all 28 states of India at the base of the historic Hope Building at 131 Duane Street. This is the restaurant’s second location, and its first expansion from the original Houston Musaafer.

“When we first imagined bringing Musaafer to New York City, we were excited to introduce our artistry to new audiences,” says Mithu Malik, Musaafer’s CEO and Managing Partner. “The name Musaafer was taken from the Hindi and Urdu word for ‘traveler,’ and we can think of no better place to take the next step than here, where the city’s energy and shared appreciation for memorable experiences will match and enhance the essence of Musaafer.”

The main dining room at Musaafer New York

Musaafer

Dining at Musaafer

Musaafer’s Tribeca menu includes many signature dishes, plus some New York inspired innovations, all available ala carte. Offerings include small bites, larger appetizers, and entrees focused on seafood, poultry, lamb, and beef. Vegetable-centric sides and a homemade bread menu are also served.

“At Musaafer, we strive to reinvent what Indian cuisine can be. India is vast and multicultural, and our menu reflects and honors that diversity,” says Chef Mayank Istwal. “Every dish tells its own story, and throughout my journey, I have met everyone from generational home cooks to professional chefs and artisans, and I bring their stories to you. Musaafer is indebted to that history, and we are dedicated to spotlighting the playfulness of Indian cuisine through our blend of tradition and modernity.”

Mussager’s menu highlights include a Nihari birria taco folding a corn tortilla with slow-cooked pulled lamb shank, Indian cheddar, red onion, and bone marrow consommé to dip the taco into. A Houston favorite, Mithu’s coriander shrimp, blends coconut, cilantro, shallots, turmeric, curry leaf, and copra pav with shrimp.

Familiar Indian dishes are elevated like the beef vindaloo featuring seared American wagyu sirloin, shallots, vindaloo sauce, roasted sesame and onion dressing on beef chili fried rice; and the butter chicken experience serving the iconic dish two ways: in a traditional creamy, tomato-based curry, and a luxurious green curry made with tomatillos.

Musaafer serves dishes from every state of India

Musaafer

Musaafer’s Design

Musaafer New York spans over 10,000 square feet across two levels including the main dining room with various sections for more intimate couples and group seeating, plus two distinct lower level concepts: Saaqi, a subterranean bar, and an Chef’s Studio experience.

Delhi-based Chromed Studio designed Musaafer’s ornate space, inspired by vintage Indian architecture and iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal. Intriciate design transports diners to India with details including marble walls, mirrored ceilings, hand-painted panels, mother-of-pearl inlays, lotus flower chandeliers, and more artistically intriguing details.

Musaafer is currently open for dinner every night. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/melissakravitz/2025/08/28/musaafer-brings-opulent-indian-fare-from-every-indian-state-to-tribeca/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Arthur's long article clearly sorted out the past and present of stablecoins - Amazon and Walmart explored the issuance of stablecoins, Visa's stock price fell, and the entire stablecoin track
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:00
Share
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Whale moves are shaping the crypto market once again, with massive purchases sparking new debates about which assets will dominate the next bull cycle. Both Chainlink and Ethereum have seen multi-million-dollar inflows from large holders, highlighting their role as favorites heading into 2025. Yet beyond these giants, investors are starting to talk about a rising […] Continue Reading: Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08526+2.74%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0995+6.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 07:20
Share
Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher Eleven years ago, the Ethereum Foundation was registered in Switzerland, setting an early paradigm for the governance structure of crypto projects. In the era
ERA
ERA$0.8061+2.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 15:00
Share

Trending News

More

Why is it difficult for stablecoin summer to ignite Crypto enthusiasm?

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

Countdown to Foundation Exit? The Rise of the Corporate System and the Reconstruction of Crypto Governance Paradigm

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet