Musk: Open source Grok 2.5, plan to open source Grok 3 within six months

By: PANews
2025/08/24 14:51
PANews reported on August 24 that according to Jinshi, on Saturday local time, Musk said on the social platform X that his artificial intelligence startup xAI has open-sourced the Grok 2.5 model and plans to do the same for its Grok 3 model in about six months.

