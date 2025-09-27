The post Musk, Thiel, Bannon Named In Newly Released Epstein Itinerary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jeffrey Epstein planned to host Elon Musk at his private island in the Caribbean, have lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel and have breakfast with Trump ally Steve Bannon, according to newly released documents—the latest to show the extent of Epstein’s ties to the rich and powerful. Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The documents released Friday by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee include a copy of Epstein’s itinerary that included Musk’s tentative trip to Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Dec. 6, 2014, with an annotation that reads “is this still happening?” Other entries show plans for breakfast with Bannon on Feb. 16, 2019 and lunch with Thiel on Nov. 27, 2017. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/26/elon-musk-planned-trip-to-epsteins-private-island-newly-released-documents-show/The post Musk, Thiel, Bannon Named In Newly Released Epstein Itinerary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Jeffrey Epstein planned to host Elon Musk at his private island in the Caribbean, have lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel and have breakfast with Trump ally Steve Bannon, according to newly released documents—the latest to show the extent of Epstein’s ties to the rich and powerful. Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The documents released Friday by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee include a copy of Epstein’s itinerary that included Musk’s tentative trip to Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Dec. 6, 2014, with an annotation that reads “is this still happening?” Other entries show plans for breakfast with Bannon on Feb. 16, 2019 and lunch with Thiel on Nov. 27, 2017. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/26/elon-musk-planned-trip-to-epsteins-private-island-newly-released-documents-show/

Musk, Thiel, Bannon Named In Newly Released Epstein Itinerary

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:47
Topline

Jeffrey Epstein planned to host Elon Musk at his private island in the Caribbean, have lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel and have breakfast with Trump ally Steve Bannon, according to newly released documents—the latest to show the extent of Epstein’s ties to the rich and powerful.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

The documents released Friday by the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee include a copy of Epstein’s itinerary that included Musk’s tentative trip to Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Dec. 6, 2014, with an annotation that reads “is this still happening?”

Other entries show plans for breakfast with Bannon on Feb. 16, 2019 and lunch with Thiel on Nov. 27, 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/26/elon-musk-planned-trip-to-epsteins-private-island-newly-released-documents-show/

