Musk's Robotaxi app launches with more first-day download than Uber, Waymo

On its first day, Elon Musk’s Tesla Robotaxi application has outpaced ride-hailing competitors Uber and Waymo in downloads on iOS.

According to Ark Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton, the app recorded about 80,000 downloads on Apple devices during its first day of availability. That figure more than doubled Uber’s performance on the same metric and was more than six times higher than the best single-day downloads for Alphabet’s Waymo.

Tesla stated late Wednesday that the app could now be downloaded on Apple, moving the company’s ride-hailing service away from its limited, invitation-only rollout. The automaker also confirmed that an Android version would be released in the coming weeks.

“Robotaxi app now available to all,” Tesla said in a social media post. “Download to join waitlist, expanding access soon.” Winton also said the app broke Tesla’s own daily download record.

Tesla makes Robotaxi safety changes amid Austin law requirements

The app’s strong debut comes against the backdrop of Tesla growing its operational footprint. service area in Austin, Texas, to 173 square miles. On the same day as its app announcement, the electric-car manufacturer said it would completely remove safety drivers from Robotaxi.

Texas introduced a new law on September 1 that requires a safety driver unless the vehicle qualifies as Level 4 or 5, levels of autonomy that don’t need human monitoring altogether. Tesla’s system has not yet reached those standards.

Previously, Tesla placed monitors in the front passenger seat, where they could use control buttons to stop or pull over the vehicle if needed. Under the new policy, monitors will sit in the driver’s seat for trips involving highway driving.

The adjustment was confirmed by Tesla’s official Robotaxi account on X, asserting it was “a self-imposed cautious first step toward expanding to highways.”

Replying to an X user who had provided an update about Robotaxi’s waitlist, Elon Musk said: “Safety driver is just there for the first few months to be extra safe. Should be no safety driver by end of year.”

California makes safety queries

Even though Musk has told followers that it’s only a matter of time before safety drivers are removed, it is unclear whether Tesla can legally phase out safety drivers in California by year-end. State regulators currently require more testing and compliance reports before allowing fully driverless vehicles to operate on public roads.

According to one Robotaxi trial shared on X, the car can do simple tasks like spot parking spots, pulling in and waiting for the customer.

California state authorities have been strict on autonomous driving systems, permitting driverless operations only for companies that can prove their vehicles are capable of handling all conditions without humans. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is classified as a Level 2 system, which requires the presence of a human driver.

Meanwhile, Alphabet-owned Waymo is already operating fleets of self-driving vehicles in Austin, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, with more cities expected to be added in the coming year.

TSLA shares rose modestly on Thursday, closing at $338.53, up 1.33% for the session. After hours, the stock climbed further to $342.10, adding 1.05%. In recent weeks, Tesla’s stock has shown higher lows and even higher highs, a visible “constructive” trend that could mean it will be consolidating around the levels for weeks.

