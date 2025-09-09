Musk’s SpaceX Buying Wireless Spectrum Licenses For $17 Billion

Topline
SpaceX will purchase wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar, the telecommunications company that owns the Boost Mobile cell provider, for about $17 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Monday morning, letting the Elon Musk company forge a larger role in the cell-phone market.
Key Facts
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
