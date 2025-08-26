Musk’s xAI Sues Apple and OpenAI, Alleging Collusion

Topline
Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, claiming the companies “colluded” to stifle competition and prevent other AI companies from reaching the top of the App Store, making good on the threats to sue over what the billionaire previously insisted was an “unequivocal antitrust violation.”
xAI filed the lawsuit with X Corp, the company that owns the social media site.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Key Facts
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/08/25/musks-xai-sues-apple-and-openai-alleging-app-store-collusion/