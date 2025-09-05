Mutuum Finance (MUTM) vs Shiba Inu (SHIB): Best Cryptocurrency in 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/09/05 23:00
With the crypto market getting ready for new highs, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are two names that are gaining investor interest due to entirely different reasons. Mutuum Finance has already sold 6 rounds in presale and is selling the tokens at the price of $0.035. People who manage to secure their coins at this stage will benefit over 500 percent when the token is listed in exchanges. To date, the presale has managed to rally 16040 participants and collect more than $15.4 million in capital. 

As SHIB is still surfing on memecoin hype with its huge following, Mutuum Finance is quickly gaining momentum as the next generation of DeFi projects that is designed to re-architect lending, borrowing, and liquidity strategies in 2025. 

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Supporting Hype During Declining Meme-Coin Momentum

SHIB is currently trading at about $0.00001222, and its price is not changing significantly during recent sessions. The token has seen a slight drop of about 8% in the last week, which is not as impressive as the activities in the wider market. Projections indicate it will be between $0.0000101 and $0.0000157 after the next five years, with an average projecting close to $0.0000138. 

As SHIB still enjoys a stronger cultural brand and a mature ecosystem, complete with Shibarium and burn mechanics, the larger story among investors is slowly turning into one of utility and innovation, with new DeFi projects such as Mutuum Finance drawing increased interest.

Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Program of $50,000

Mutuum Finance has created a Bug Bounty Program in collaboration with CertiK, providing white-hat hackers, developers and security researchers with the opportunity to discover bugs. The reward scales are based on the level of vulnerability that was identified, and the reward is further divided into small and big security problems and the largest reward 50,000 USDT. The project will assist to establish the safety of the platform, safeguard user funds and foster investor confidence in the Mutuum Finance framework.

As part of its effort to reward its early adopters, expand its user base, and on top of Bug Bounty, Mutuum Finance is also running a $100,000 giveaway. Ten participants will receive tokens with a value of $10,000 MUTM each because the project is investing in creating a long-term and loyal community.

How to cope with Market Risk, Volatility and Liquidity

Mutuum Finance applies both caps and liquidation parameters to actively change exposure and incentivize liquidators during periods of low liquidity to stabilize the ecosystem. The volatility of assets is a direct measure of Loan-to-Value (LTV) and liquidation levels: more volatile assets will have less conservative parameters, and less volatile assets will have higher parameters. Risk rating also defines reserve factors to ensure that the protocol is as secure as it can be and as usable as it can be as broadly as possible.

Community Centered Development and Security

Through its security efforts and community programs, Mutuum Finance is aiming to ensure it not only establishes a secure and scalable DeFi platform but also an ecosystem in which users, token holders and investors can benefit from.

Mutuum’s Stage 6 presale tokens are sold at $0.035, and more than $15.4M have been raised with 16,040 people already on board. It is estimated that early buyers will experience 500%+ returns after listing due to its next-generation DeFi lending, borrowing and liquidity architecture.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

