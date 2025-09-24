The post mXRP Boosts XRP DeFi as WisdomTree Warns of Supply Shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s DeFi Leap: How Liquid-Staking Token mXRP Expands Utility Recent developments in the XRP ecosystem mark a turning point: the launch of mXRP, a liquid-staking token, may substantially deepen XRP’s role in decentralized finance. Market analyst Doshsai argues that this innovation could unlock latent value in XRP’s large idle supply and bring it firmly into DeFi’s reward economy. What is mXRP and Why It Matters Unveiled at XRPL Seoul 2025 by Midas and Interop Labs, mXRP is the first-ever liquid staking product built for the XRP ecosystem. It allows XRP holders to stake their tokens without surrendering liquidity: instead of locking up dormant XRP, users mint mXRP, a derivative representation that can be deployed into DeFi strategies. Through audited smart contracts on the XRPL EVM sidechain, it bridges in native XRP via Axelar, wraps it, and issues mXRP under a tokenized certificate framework. Yield & Use-Cases mXRP isn’t just theoretical utility, it promises yield. The target return is 6-8% APY, depending on the underlying strategy, suhc as market-making, liquidity provisioning, and lending. This is significant in that many XRP tokens have been dormant, held in wallets without generating any return. With mXRP, capital efficiency could improve across the board for holders. Expansion into DeFi & Cross-Chain According to Doshsai, what’s especially transformative is that mXRP serves as a bridge between XRP’s longstanding strength in payments, settlement, and cross-border and what DeFi has been doing on chains, such as Ethereum and Solana. The integration to XRPL’s EVM sidechain and Axelar’s bridging capabilities makes mXRP usable in DeFi protocols. That means holders can move beyond storing XRP into using it for yield, collateral, swaps, liquidity pools, and other financial undertakings. XRP Faces Imminent Supply Shock Ahead of Bitcoin, Says WisdomTree According to crypto observer SMQKE, investment firm WisdomTree has highlighted that a… The post mXRP Boosts XRP DeFi as WisdomTree Warns of Supply Shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s DeFi Leap: How Liquid-Staking Token mXRP Expands Utility Recent developments in the XRP ecosystem mark a turning point: the launch of mXRP, a liquid-staking token, may substantially deepen XRP’s role in decentralized finance. Market analyst Doshsai argues that this innovation could unlock latent value in XRP’s large idle supply and bring it firmly into DeFi’s reward economy. What is mXRP and Why It Matters Unveiled at XRPL Seoul 2025 by Midas and Interop Labs, mXRP is the first-ever liquid staking product built for the XRP ecosystem. It allows XRP holders to stake their tokens without surrendering liquidity: instead of locking up dormant XRP, users mint mXRP, a derivative representation that can be deployed into DeFi strategies. Through audited smart contracts on the XRPL EVM sidechain, it bridges in native XRP via Axelar, wraps it, and issues mXRP under a tokenized certificate framework. Yield & Use-Cases mXRP isn’t just theoretical utility, it promises yield. The target return is 6-8% APY, depending on the underlying strategy, suhc as market-making, liquidity provisioning, and lending. This is significant in that many XRP tokens have been dormant, held in wallets without generating any return. With mXRP, capital efficiency could improve across the board for holders. Expansion into DeFi & Cross-Chain According to Doshsai, what’s especially transformative is that mXRP serves as a bridge between XRP’s longstanding strength in payments, settlement, and cross-border and what DeFi has been doing on chains, such as Ethereum and Solana. The integration to XRPL’s EVM sidechain and Axelar’s bridging capabilities makes mXRP usable in DeFi protocols. That means holders can move beyond storing XRP into using it for yield, collateral, swaps, liquidity pools, and other financial undertakings. XRP Faces Imminent Supply Shock Ahead of Bitcoin, Says WisdomTree According to crypto observer SMQKE, investment firm WisdomTree has highlighted that a…

mXRP Boosts XRP DeFi as WisdomTree Warns of Supply Shock

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 03:41
Threshold
T$0.01558+0.84%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06436+4.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1184+2.77%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24837+5.14%
XRP
XRP$2.8455-0.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738+1.22%

XRP’s DeFi Leap: How Liquid-Staking Token mXRP Expands Utility

Recent developments in the XRP ecosystem mark a turning point: the launch of mXRP, a liquid-staking token, may substantially deepen XRP’s role in decentralized finance. Market analyst Doshsai argues that this innovation could unlock latent value in XRP’s large idle supply and bring it firmly into DeFi’s reward economy.

What is mXRP and Why It Matters

Unveiled at XRPL Seoul 2025 by Midas and Interop Labs, mXRP is the first-ever liquid staking product built for the XRP ecosystem. It allows XRP holders to stake their tokens without surrendering liquidity: instead of locking up dormant XRP, users mint mXRP, a derivative representation that can be deployed into DeFi strategies.

Through audited smart contracts on the XRPL EVM sidechain, it bridges in native XRP via Axelar, wraps it, and issues mXRP under a tokenized certificate framework.

Yield & Use-Cases

mXRP isn’t just theoretical utility, it promises yield. The target return is 6-8% APY, depending on the underlying strategy, suhc as market-making, liquidity provisioning, and lending.

This is significant in that many XRP tokens have been dormant, held in wallets without generating any return. With mXRP, capital efficiency could improve across the board for holders.

Expansion into DeFi & Cross-Chain

According to Doshsai, what’s especially transformative is that mXRP serves as a bridge between XRP’s longstanding strength in payments, settlement, and cross-border and what DeFi has been doing on chains, such as Ethereum and Solana.

The integration to XRPL’s EVM sidechain and Axelar’s bridging capabilities makes mXRP usable in DeFi protocols. That means holders can move beyond storing XRP into using it for yield, collateral, swaps, liquidity pools, and other financial undertakings.

XRP Faces Imminent Supply Shock Ahead of Bitcoin, Says WisdomTree

According to crypto observer SMQKE, investment firm WisdomTree has highlighted that a major supply shock for XRP could arrive long before Bitcoin faces the same challenge. 

While Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million units will not be fully mined until around the year 2140, XRP’s total supply cap is expected to be reached within the next few years, creating significant implications for the digital asset market.

A supply shock happens when an asset’s availability contracts while demand stays steady or climbs, driving prices higher. Bitcoin has long leaned on this narrative as ‘digital gold,’ but XRP’s quicker path to max supply could push it into the spotlight even sooner.

Unlike Bitcoin’s proof-of-work mining, XRP was fully pre-mined at inception with a fixed cap of 100 billion coins. Its supply is released through Ripple Labs’ monthly escrow system, most of which is already in circulation. As the escrow reserves decline, WisdomTree notes XRP could encounter scarcity far sooner than Bitcoin.

If XRP reaches its supply cap within the next few years, the resulting scarcity could shift investor perception, drawing institutional interest and fueling demand. 

While Bitcoin has long owned the store-of-value narrative through its halving cycles and fixed cap, XRP’s faster path to maximum supply could redefine it as more than a utility token.

Conclusion

While Bitcoin’s scarcity narrative stretches over the next century, XRP’s supply timeline is rapidly approaching its critical juncture. 

A looming supply shock could redefine XRP’s role in the crypto ecosystem, shifting it from a utility-driven token to a scarce digital asset with heightened investment appeal. 

Meanwhile, the launch of mXRP places XRP at the core of liquidity, yield generation, and decentralized innovation. By allowing holders to earn returns while keeping assets active in DeFi, it marks a shift from passive speculation to tangible financial utility. 

If successful, mXRP could elevate XRP beyond its role as a settlement token, positioning it as a cornerstone of cross-chain DeFi.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11230/m-xrp-ignites-xrp-de-fi-wisdom-tree-predicts-imminent-xrp-supply-shock-before-bitcoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016049-7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 03:59
Share
Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

The post Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “People will always respond better to a single idea expressed clearly. They tune out when Complexity begins to speak instead.” — Ken Segall When Steve Jobs met with the advertising experts at Chiat/Day to develop an ad for the new iMac, they asked him to pick a single new feature to highlight to consumers. He couldn’t, insisting instead that a 30-second TV ad was long enough to include the four or five features he thought everyone needed to know about. The agency executives argued that no one can remember four or five things, and urged him to choose a favorite. When Jobs refused, the legendary ad executive Lee Clow decided to make his colleagues’ point in a more tangible way. As later retold by Ken Segall, Clow tore five sheets of paper from his notepad and crumpled them into paper balls. Jobs watched until Clow said, “catch,” and tossed a single ball of paper across the table to him. Jobs caught it and tossed it back.  “That’s a good ad,” Clow explained. “Now catch this.” Clow threw all five paper balls at him and he didn’t catch any. “That’s a bad ad,” Clow told him. The demonstration appeared to work, because Jobs ended the meeting by giving Chiat/Day the go-ahead for a much simpler ad than the one he asked for at the start of the meeting. “Minimizing is the key to making a point stick,” Segall explains.  “Give [people] one idea and they nod their heads. Give them five and they simply scratch their heads.” Mixing messages Over the years, investors have been given many ideas on why they should invest in Ethereum: the World Computer, digital oil, yield-bearing internet bond, ultra-sound money, the app store of…
Threshold
T$0.01557+0.97%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.158+2.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855+0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/24 04:41
Share
Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

The crypto market in 2025 is filled with speculation, opportunity, and constant volatility. Bitcoin still leads as the most dominant and secure digital asset, but a new wave of meme coins, led by Bull Zilla, is creating life-changing ROI potential for early adopters.Investors now face a choice: play it safe with long-term giants like Bitcoin […] The post Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03799-5.42%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003393-1.04%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3849+0.52%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 04:08
Share

Trending News

More

Fold Launches Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe and Visa Partnership

Ethereum is still workshopping its elevator pitch

Best Cryptos to Invest in 2025: BullZilla, Bitcoin, and 5 Meme Coins Set for Big Moves

China Pauses Real-World Asset Tokenization in Hong Kong

Powell backed the Fed’s rate cut, saying job market weakness outweighs inflation concerns