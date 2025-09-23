Key Takeaways: mXRP is the first certificate to offer exposure to market-neutral, yield-paying XRP strategies. It was developed in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm and leverages on-chain and cross-chain infrastructure. The post mXRP Certificate Launched: First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm appeared first on CryptoNinjas.Key Takeaways: mXRP is the first certificate to offer exposure to market-neutral, yield-paying XRP strategies. It was developed in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm and leverages on-chain and cross-chain infrastructure. The post mXRP Certificate Launched: First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

mXRP Certificate Launched: First Market-Neutral, Yield-Paying XRP Solution Sponsored by Axelar & Hyperithm

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/23 00:35
Key Takeaways:

  • mXRP is the first certificate to offer exposure to market-neutral, yield-paying XRP strategies.
  • It was developed in partnership with Axelar and Hyperithm and leverages on-chain and cross-chain infrastructure.
  • The product can potentially unlock new utility for hibernating XRP holdings by converting them into yield-paying assets.

A new benchmark is achieved for XRP holders. mXRP, a structured certificate issued by Midas in collaboration with Axelar and Hyperithm, is a platform for yield generation on XRP independent of price increase. For one of the world’s most traded cryptocurrencies, this is a milestone towards further connection with decentralized finance (DeFi).

Read More: XRP Price Prediction – Will It Hit $100 by 2026 and $500 by 2030?

What Exactly Is mXRP?

mXRP is not a basic wrapped token or derivative. It is a certificate product with the purpose of giving investors exposure to XRP through market-neutral strategies. Market-neutral implies strategies are being built to offset exposure to directional price movements and produce stable yield irrespective of whether XRP increases or decreases.

No longer idle in a wallet, XRP can now be tokenized as mXRP and leveraged. Through the certificate, owners are indirectly exposed to activities like liquidity provision, market-making automation, and arbitrage between on-chain markets. The ultimate goal is to establish stable returns independent of market volatility, something never before available to traditional XRP holders.

mxrp

How the Strategies Generate Yield

Liquidity and On-Chain Deployment

The mXRP certificate takes advantage of DeFi potential within the XRPL EVM universe and beyond. With cross-chain connectivity provided by Axelar, XRP is able to flow into various blockchains and protocols. There, yield is generated through:

  • Liquidity provisioning on decentralized exchanges.
  • Market-neutral arbitrage, hedging price differences between trading pairs.
  • Collateralized strategies, such as lending against stable assets and hedging exposure.

All these approaches aim for risk-free returns and not speculative profit.

xrp

Hyperithm’s Role in Execution

Hyperithm, being a firm with its origin based on crypto asset investing and risk management, handles execution and risk checks. Their function is to maintain the strategies market-neutral and prevent over-exposure to volatility. Having experience with structured crypto products, Hyperithm creates the operational structure allowing mXRP to function as an actual yield instrument.

Ecosystem Partnerships

Axelar: Cross-Chain Infrastructure

Axelar’s network is the anchor point. Axelar’s bridging technology allows XRP to flow harmoniously into EVM-based environments. That unleashes the liquidity of XRP beyond its natively native ledger. In mXRP, that means yield strategies can leverage a wide ecosystem of liquidity pools and DeFi protocols, rather than just those which have been built on top of XRPL.

Midas: Issuer and Innovator

Midas, which issues the tokens yield offerings, prints the mXRP certificate. It provides the legal and technical underpinning of the product and applies the strategies to its broader platform of tokenization of real-world assets. Placing XRP in this context, Midas is unlocking hidden value in one of crypto’s largest categories.

Why This Matters for XRP Holders

For a number of years, the use case of XRP has been essentially tied up with cross-border payments and liquidity solutions for financial institutions. Those uses are still important, but the average retail owner had few ways of generating yield directly on their coins.

mXRP reverses that. It offers:

  • Yield potential: making XRP an active asset from what was previously a passive one.
  • Reduced volatility exposure: market-neutral construction is designed to reduce the impact of price drops.
  • Broader adoption: DeFi protocol compatibility opens up uses for XRP beyond payments. 
  • For investors at their wit’s end trying to wait out XRP’s long consolidation phases, mXRP is a way to stay active in anticipation of meaningful price movement.

Risks and Considerations

No DeFi product is risk-free. While market neutrality has been established, advisors should be aware of the following potential pitfalls:

  • Smart Contract Weaknesses: A failure or vulnerability in the underlying protocol could result in a profit.
  • Distress liquidity: Market-neutral strategies are built on liquid markets; when liquidity vanishes, yields get squeezed.
  • Counterparty and Operational Risk: The Hyperithm rollout and cross-chain connection with Axelar creates a certain level of dependency.
  • Regulatory Uncertainty: Yield products and crypto certificates may be subject to regulatory oversight in certain jurisdictions.

Investors considering mXRP will need to weigh these risks against the potential benefits of generating structured returns.

Read More: What is DeFi? A Simple Guide to Decentralized Finance 2025

