My $200K Bitcoin Prediction: Complete 2025 Bull Run Guide

My $200K Bitcoin Prediction

I’ve been through two crypto bull runs. I’ve also watched people lose everything, even when markets went up.

This time feels different. But the patterns remain the same.

If you’re new to crypto, this guide will save you from costly mistakes. I’ll share exactly what I’m doing in 2025.

📈 My Bitcoin Strategy for This Cycle

Bitcoin remains the foundation of everything.

I expect Bitcoin to hit $200,000 by mid-2026. This isn’t wishful thinking. It’s based on historical patterns and current market dynamics.

The four-year cycle theory? It’s broken now. This cycle is extending longer than previous ones. We’re nowhere near euphoria levels yet.

My key indicator is the 50-week simple moving average. When Bitcoin drops below this level and closes its weekly candle, the…