My Chemical Romance’s Tour Announcement Spurs A Chart Comeback

My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade reenters multiple U.K. charts, climbing to a new high of No. 38 on the Official Album Sales list after tour extension news. MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 05: Gerard Way performs on stage at The Ritz, Manchester on November 5, 2014 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images) Redferns via Getty Images

After My Chemical Romance recently announced concert dates for the United Kingdom, sales of the band’s catalog exploded in that country. The emo group isn’t headed to London, where it will play several dates at Wembley Stadium, until next July, but it seems that followers of the group are still so thrilled that they’ve headed to Amazon, iTunes, and stores to purchase everything the rock outfit ever released.

Multiple My Chemical Romance albums bound back onto the charts in the U.K. this frame as the group enjoys what may be its biggest moment in a long time. The band is currently in the midst of its Long Live the Black Parade Tour in the U.S., which sees it honoring its album The Black Parade. That’s the trek that will head to the U.K. next year, and it’s the full-length that reappears on the greatest number of tallies.

The Black Parade Reappears on the Charts

The Black Parade returns to the Official Album Downloads, Official Albums, and Official Albums Streaming charts in the U.K., coming in at Nos. 42, 67, and 76, respectively.

The set also breaks back into the top 10 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking, leaping from No. 12 to No. 8. On the Official Physical Albums roster, it climbs from No. 70 to No. 44.

A New High for The Black Parade

Over on the general Official Albums Sales chart, The Black Parade rockets from No. 70 to No. 38. As it ascends, the My Chemical Romance project establishes a new all-time high.

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge Is Also Back

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, which turned My Chemical Romance into household names among rock fans all around the world, is also back on one list. The decades-old project reenters the Official Albums Streaming chart at No. 70.

At the same time, it can be found in about the same position on both the Official Physical Albums and Official Albums Sales charts, and it holds at No. 7 — just one space above The Black Parade — on the Official Rock & Metal Albums list.

May Death Never Stop You Surges Back Onto a Chart

A little more than a decade ago, My Chemical Romance released May Death Never Stop You, a greatest hits compilation. That project is back on the Official Albums chart, where it can once again be found at No. 86. Interestingly, unlike both The Black Parade and Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, it doesn’t find space on any other tally in the U.K.