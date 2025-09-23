My First Python Web App—Built in a Weekend (With a Little AI Assist)

\
So here’s the thing – I’ve been coding for years, but I’d never touched Python web development. Like, at all. My experience was mostly in other stacks, and Python was that language I used for scripts and data stuff, not for building actual web applications.
Then last weekend happened. I needed to build a Gmail OAuth integration with proper database storage. The catch? I had basically no time and zero Python web experience.
This is where AI came in, and honestly, it changed everything.
Friday night: “How hard can FastAPI be?”
I started by asking ChatGPT to help me understand the basic structure. Not to write everything for me, but to explain what I was looking at. Coming from other frameworks, I needed to understand the Python way of doing things.
The first few hours were just me asking questions like:
Saturday morning: Things started clicking
Instead of just copy-pasting code, I was having conversations with AI about architecture decisions. Like, “Should I put all routes in one file or split them up?” and “What’s the best way to handle OAuth state management?”
The AI would suggest patterns, I’d ask follow-up questions, then I’d implement my own version based on what I learned.
Saturday evening: Actually building stuff
By now I understood enough to start prompting for specific functionality:
But here’s the key part – I read and understood every single line before using it.
Sunday: Polish and deployment
Had a working app with Docker configs, proper error handling, and even a decent frontend. Not bad for someone who’d never used FastAPI before.
The good stuff:
What could’ve been a disaster:
The difference was treating AI like a knowledgeable colleague, not a magic code generator.
Yeah, I built something fast. But the bigger win was learning a whole new stack properly in days instead of weeks.
When I look at my final code, I understand every piece:
That understanding means I can actually maintain and extend this thing. It’s not just throwaway prototype code.
My advice? Use AI, but stay engaged:
The goal isn’t to have AI write your app. It’s to have AI teach you to write better apps faster.
Would this have taken me weeks without AI? Probably. Would I have learned as much? Honestly, maybe not. Having an AI explain patterns and answer questions in real-time was like having the best documentation and mentor rolled into one.
But here’s the thing – it only worked because I approached it like an engineer, not like someone looking for magic solutions.
The code I ended up with is production-ready, properly structured, and most importantly, I understand all of it. That’s what makes this approach powerful for experienced developers.
\ *The app handles Google OAuth, stores credentials in Appwrite, fetches Gmail data, and runs in Docker. Not bad for a weekend project in an unfamiliar stack.*Link: https://github.com/Shaieb524/fastapi-oauth
