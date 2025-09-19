My Lovely Planet Unveils #PlayForTurkey Campaign in Partnership with Football Icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu

My Lovely Planet, the first Web3 game recognized by Google’s #WeArePlay, has been building on the success of Candy Crush Saga, which has over 3.5 billion global downloads.

The collaboration between Çalhanoğlu and My Lovely Planet will unveil more initiatives and surprises to keep players engaged.

My Lovely Planet, the first Web3 game recognized by Google’s #WeArePlay initiative, has announced a strategic partnership with football icon Hakan Çalhanoğlu and his wife Sinem Çalhanoğlu to launch the #PlayForTurkey campaign. The strategic partnership between My Lovely Planet and Çalhanoğlu will focus on making the web3 game more impactful in the real world amid its mainstream adoption.

“Football has given me so much, and now I want to give something back, not just to my country, but to the world,” said Hakan Çalhanoğlu. “With My Lovely Planet, fans can have fun and directly join me in bringing impact while enjoying the game. Together, we can make gaming meaningful.”

Key Details of PlayForTurkey Campaign By My Lovely Planet and Çalhanoğlu

The PlayForTurkey campaign will initially focus on launching the Çalhanoğlu Forest, a large-scale reforestation initiative in Kuşadası, Aydın Province Turkey following the 2024 forest fire. With My Lovely Game having already planted more than 380k trees in the real world, the PlayForTurkey campaign will ensure that every in-game action contributes to more trees planted.

“We’re building more than a game. We’re building a movement where entertainment fuels real-world action. The Kuşadası project is just the beginning – and partnering with Hakan allows us to inspire millions of fans to make a difference, one download at a time,” said Clément Le Bras, Founder and CEO of My Lovely Planet.

The Çalhanoğlu Forest will be led on site with the Turkish Tohum Association, Tohum Eğitim Kültür ve Doğa Derneği. To kickstart the Çalhanoğlu Forest, the football icon will finance the plantation of 10,000 saplings, which will cover around 50 football fields.

The strategic collaboration will ensure that only native resilient tree species – such as oak, and Turkish pine – will be planted at the Çalhanoğlu Forest. In addition, My Lovely Planet team is planning other “exciting surprises” to prove that gaming can be “both fun and meaningful”.