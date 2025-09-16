MyGold Token Announces Global Presale Launch on GemPad, Targeting $300 Million With Gold-Backed Blockchain Innovation

Dubai-based Al Ras Capital International unveils MyGold Token, a real-world asset project backed by physical gold reserves, launching presale tomorrow on GemPad.

Al Ras Capital International L.L.C-FZ, a Dubai-headquartered investment company with operations across Asia and Africa, today announced the official launch of the MyGold Token (MYG) global presale, scheduled to go live tomorrow on GemPad.

With an ambitious fundraising target of USD 300 million, MyGold introduces a groundbreaking model that bridges physical gold reserves with blockchain transparency, democratizing access to gold investment for a global audience.

Gold Investment for the Digital Age

Gold remains one of the world’s most trusted assets, valued at over USD 12 trillion globally according to the World Gold Council. Yet access to gold investment is often restricted by logistics, storage, and high entry barriers.

MyGold resolves these challenges by tokenizing gold into blockchain-based units, making it possible for investors worldwide to participate in the gold market with the same simplicity as trading digital assets.

“With MyGold, we are not just launching another token. We are creating a secure, gold-backed ecosystem that will make investing in gold as simple as participating in any digital marketplace,” said the Founder of MyGold.

Backed by Real Gold Reserves

At the heart of MyGold is its commitment to physical gold backing. Vaults in Dubai, Jakarta, and Nairobi form part of its global treasury framework, ensuring every token reflects tangible value.

Independent audits and proof-of-reserve reporting will provide investors with transparency and accountability rarely seen in the digital asset sector. This approach firmly positions MyGold as a reliable alternative in an industry often criticized for speculative projects.

International Corporate Structure

MyGold operates under Al Ras Capital International L.L.C-FZ, headquartered in Dubai, with subsidiaries in Indonesia and Africa supporting vaulting, gold trade, and future expansion.

The Founder, an Indonesian entrepreneur, emphasizes MyGold as not only a financial innovation but also a bridge connecting emerging markets to global capital.

The $300 Million Fundraising Ambition

The presale, launching tomorrow on GemPad, seeks to raise USD 300 million to support:

Gold acquisition and reserves strengthening.

Development of MyGold’s digital ecosystem including payments and DeFi integration.

Expansion of global operations across Asia and Africa.

International adoption campaigns and CEX/DEX listings.

This large-scale target reflects MyGold’s ambition to build a long-term financial infrastructure project, rather than a short-term speculative venture.

Audit and Security

MyGold has already completed a smart contract audit with BlockSafu, a leading blockchain security firm, ensuring its codebase is secure and free from vulnerabilities.

“Our audit-first approach shows our commitment to trust and longevity. Investors can be confident that MyGold is built on both blockchain integrity and real-world gold,” said the CFO of Al Ras Capital International.

To amplify awareness, MyGold has engaged a multi-tiered media campaign across both mainstream and crypto-native platforms. Coverage will include Business Insider, AP News, MarketWatch, Benzinga, StreetInsider, Digital Journal, TheNewsCrypto, LiveBitcoinNews, CoinMarketCap News, and over 700 additional media outlets worldwide.

Community-building efforts are equally central, with official hubs launched on Telegram, Twitter/X, Instagram, and YouTube, ensuring global investors can engage directly with the project team.

Quotes from the Team

“Gold is timeless, but accessibility has always been limited. MyGold changes that by merging physical reserves with blockchain, making gold ownership global and borderless,” said the Founder of MyGold.

“This is only the beginning. By launching tomorrow on GemPad, we are opening the doors for early investors to participate in a project designed to last for decades,” added the CFO of Al Ras Capital International.

How to Participate

The MyGold Token presale goes live tomorrow on GemPad, with early investors gaining exclusive access at USD 0.0008 per token before public exchange listings.

For full details and participation:

Closing Note

With its gold-backed reserves, international corporate governance, and $300 million presale launching tomorrow on GemPad, MyGold represents a powerful fusion of traditional wealth and decentralized finance.

From vaults in Dubai to a growing presence in Asia and Africa, MyGold is more than just another token launch—it is a step toward a transparent, secure, and inclusive global financial future.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.