The post Myriad Launches Revenue Share Program for Predictors and Builders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Myriad is now offering rewards in USDC and Myriad Points through a Share to Earn program. When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link, the referrer receives 1% of the user’s buy volume in USDC, while also receiving Myriad Points. The protocol is also opening its revenue share program up to developers who build applications that integrate with Myriad using its Builder Ecosystem. Prediction market protocol Myriad is now offering USDC and Myriad Points rewards for users through a new Share to Earn model, and extending revenue sharing to developers using the Myriad Builder Ecosystem. “Myriad’s goal has always been to create a dynamic participatory model that fairly rewards all participants in its ecosystem,” DASTAN co-founder and COO Ilan Hazan told Decrypt. “Our on-chain revenue share system ensures that rewards are distributed in a transparent and inclusive manner,” he said, adding that, “We only win together.” (Disclaimer: Myriad is operated by Decrypt’s parent company DASTAN) 🪙 Introducing our new global rev share program! For every market on Myriad, we offer you a link. For every $ of volume that link brings in, we give you back 1%. It really is that simple – Share to Earn! pic.twitter.com/BCBLtsOMR3 — MYRIAD (@MyriadMarkets) September 24, 2025 The revenue sharing program rewards users who invite others to trade on Myriad’s USDC markets through their personal referral link. To get started, click on the “Share to Earn” button on any USDC market page to copy your referral link. When someone signs up or trades through your referral link, you’ll automatically start earning rewards. Myriad Share to Earn. Image: Myriad USDC rewards Myriad users can earn both USDC and Myriad Points rewards through the Share to Earn program. When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link,… The post Myriad Launches Revenue Share Program for Predictors and Builders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Myriad is now offering rewards in USDC and Myriad Points through a Share to Earn program. When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link, the referrer receives 1% of the user’s buy volume in USDC, while also receiving Myriad Points. The protocol is also opening its revenue share program up to developers who build applications that integrate with Myriad using its Builder Ecosystem. Prediction market protocol Myriad is now offering USDC and Myriad Points rewards for users through a new Share to Earn model, and extending revenue sharing to developers using the Myriad Builder Ecosystem. “Myriad’s goal has always been to create a dynamic participatory model that fairly rewards all participants in its ecosystem,” DASTAN co-founder and COO Ilan Hazan told Decrypt. “Our on-chain revenue share system ensures that rewards are distributed in a transparent and inclusive manner,” he said, adding that, “We only win together.” (Disclaimer: Myriad is operated by Decrypt’s parent company DASTAN) 🪙 Introducing our new global rev share program! For every market on Myriad, we offer you a link. For every $ of volume that link brings in, we give you back 1%. It really is that simple – Share to Earn! pic.twitter.com/BCBLtsOMR3 — MYRIAD (@MyriadMarkets) September 24, 2025 The revenue sharing program rewards users who invite others to trade on Myriad’s USDC markets through their personal referral link. To get started, click on the “Share to Earn” button on any USDC market page to copy your referral link. When someone signs up or trades through your referral link, you’ll automatically start earning rewards. Myriad Share to Earn. Image: Myriad USDC rewards Myriad users can earn both USDC and Myriad Points rewards through the Share to Earn program. When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link,…

Myriad Launches Revenue Share Program for Predictors and Builders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 11:45
1
1$0.013147+9.49%
GET
GET$0.005275-7.71%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017028+0.58%
Chainlink
LINK$21.01-3.22%

In brief

  • Myriad is now offering rewards in USDC and Myriad Points through a Share to Earn program.
  • When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link, the referrer receives 1% of the user’s buy volume in USDC, while also receiving Myriad Points.
  • The protocol is also opening its revenue share program up to developers who build applications that integrate with Myriad using its Builder Ecosystem.

Prediction market protocol Myriad is now offering USDC and Myriad Points rewards for users through a new Share to Earn model, and extending revenue sharing to developers using the Myriad Builder Ecosystem.

“Myriad’s goal has always been to create a dynamic participatory model that fairly rewards all participants in its ecosystem,” DASTAN co-founder and COO Ilan Hazan told Decrypt. “Our on-chain revenue share system ensures that rewards are distributed in a transparent and inclusive manner,” he said, adding that, “We only win together.”

(Disclaimer: Myriad is operated by Decrypt’s parent company DASTAN)

The revenue sharing program rewards users who invite others to trade on Myriad’s USDC markets through their personal referral link.

To get started, click on the “Share to Earn” button on any USDC market page to copy your referral link. When someone signs up or trades through your referral link, you’ll automatically start earning rewards.

Myriad Share to Earn. Image: Myriad

USDC rewards

Myriad users can earn both USDC and Myriad Points rewards through the Share to Earn program.

When a user predicts on a USDC market using a referral link, the referrer receives 1% of the user’s buy volume in USDC. USDC rewards accumulate, with rewards paid out on the first Monday of each month when they reach $500 or more. Payment amounts are reset once a payment is made, and users who don’t reach the minimum $500 payout value will continue to accumulate until the next payout period.

Points rewards

As well as rewards in the USDC stablecoin, referrers receive Myriad Points when users sign up and predict on Myriad USDC markets using their referral link.

Referrers receive 100 Points for every $1 USDC that referrers buy in SZN 2, with points counting towards the referrer’s REF SCORE in the Myriad leaderboard.

Myriad noted that abuse of the Share to Earn rewards system may result in “disqualification at our discretion,” and added that details of the program may evolve throughout SZN 2.

Further details on the Share to Earn program can be found on the Myriad FAQ.

“For our creator and revenue share programs, we wanted to start with something more inclusive,” the prediction market protocol tweeted, adding that, “Users are our primary focus right now while we grow.”

The protocol added that it is opening its revenue share program up to developers who are looking to build applications that integrate with Myriad using its Builder Ecosystem. “If you’re building on MYRIAD and have an application/interface where users can interact with markets, let us know,” Myriad noted in a follow-up tweet,” adding that, “we’d love to pass that 1% on to you too!”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/341115/myriad-launches-revenue-share-program-for-predictors-and-builders

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9528-0.68%
Everscale
EVER$0.01668-3.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0981-27.38%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

PANews reported on September 25th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $241 million yesterday (September 24th, US Eastern Time). BlackRock's IBIT saw a single-day net inflow of $129 million, bringing its total net inflow to $60.776 billion. Ark Invest and 21Shares' ARKB saw a net inflow of $37.7217 million, bringing its total net inflow to $2.184 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is US$149.736 billion, and the net asset ratio accounts for 6.62% of the total market value of Bitcoin, with a cumulative net inflow of US$57.492 billion.
LayerNet
NET$0.00008788+0.02%
ARK
ARK$0.4195-3.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00553-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 11:59
Share
Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) demanded an investigation Wednesday into potential conflicts of interest concerning Trump administration officials David Sacks and Steve Witkoff, and their association with the World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency venture.read more
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.0141-6.43%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03052-1.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.573-1.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 11:40
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $241 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way.

Trump's Crypto Czar, Mideast Envoy Under Scrutiny As Elissa Slotkin Seeks Probe Into David Sacks, Steve Witkoff's Alleged UAE Crypto Gains

Has Bitcoin's four-year cycle really been broken?

Keen Golden, an international commercial settlement joint venture, increased its holdings by nearly 106 Bitcoins