Myriad Users Bet Big on Rekt’s Next Drink Drop With MoonPay

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 15:01
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03954+0.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.06506+0.94%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.18-1.38%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09057-11.07%
GET
GET$0.007847-3.24%

In brief

  • Myriad Markets lets traders bet on how fast Rekt’s next sparkling water drop will sell out.
  • The Rekt brand now spans a meme coin, NFTs, drinks, merch, and live events.
  • Holders get perks like early access to flavors, blending crypto culture with IRL hype.

Will the next batch of Rekt Drinks—a “Moon Crush” flavor created with crypto payments firm MoonPay—sell out in under five minutes? Users on Myriad, a prediction market developed by Decrypt‘s parent company Dastan, are currently weighing that question, with money shifting the consensus up and down as predictors take in market sentiment and other cues.

If you believe the crowd on Myriad, the odds at the time of this writing say “no,” though the margin was so slim that earlier in the day, bettors said “yes.” Either way, traders are staking real money on the beverage brand’s next drop.

It’s a fitting way to measure the hype around REKT, a project that started as crypto culture’s inside joke and has become something much bigger: a meme token, an NFT collection, a sparkling water brand, and a Web3-native lifestyle experiment all rolled into one.

Rekt, the drink

If you’ve seen cans of Rekt in your feed, then you know they lean into the joke. Each can is a pastel-colored piece of meme art, emblazoned with “REKT”—crypto slang for being totally wrecked by a bad trade.

The drink itself is a zero-alcohol, zero-caffeine sparkling water, launched with the tagline “born on the blockchain, brewed for real life.” The first public drop sold more than 222,000 cans in under 48 hours across 32 countries. New flavors—like Moon Crush and Based Lime—are rolled out as limited editions, and holders of Rekt NFTs or tokens often get early access.

REKT, the token

The REKT token lives on Ethereum, with a meme-friendly 420.69 trillion total supply. It’s traded on decentralized exchanges and sits at a market cap of around $350 million.

The token gives holders early access to product drops, merch, and events, and ties into the broader Rektguy NFT ecosystem, a collection that’s done about 40K ETH in trading volume—about $180 million worth as of this writing—and counts Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki among its holders.

Culture meets commerce

Rekt isn’t just selling drinks. It’s selling membership in a club where crypto-native humor spills into IRL experiences—merch, events, podcasts (“Rekt Radio”), and yes, even beverage distribution; some SKUs are stocked in 7-Eleven locations in L.A. (Disclosure: A number of principals at Dastan, owner of Myriad and Decrypt, are REKT holders.)

The Rekt team frames it as a “cultural flywheel”: the meme feeds the drink, the drink feeds the meme, and the token ties them together. If you own Rekt, you’re not just a holder—you’re part of the punchline.

Why prediction markets matter

Prediction markets like Myriad are an ideal fit for projects like this. They capture sentiment in real time—not just likes or retweets, but actual staked convictions. If traders are putting money on Rekt’s next drop selling out in minutes, that’s arguably a sharper signal than a Twitter poll or Discord emoji count.

Myriad users are still weighing the question, but if Moon Crush sells out fast, then expect the narrative to keep feeding itself: token up, cans gone, memes flying, and probably another prediction market right after.

Disclaimer

The views and opinions expressed by the author are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/339929/myriad-users-bet-big-rekt-drink-drop-moonpay

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0366+1.72%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005331+5.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002032-3.60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 04:34
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1488+4.71%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share
DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
Portal
PORTAL$0.04967+1.01%
SEED
SEED$0.001618-15.42%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07008-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/09/19 07:32
Share

Trending News

More

Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD expands to Tron, Avalanche, Sei and other blockchains via LayerZero