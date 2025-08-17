Mysterious 2012 Bitcoin Holder Moves 1,600 BTC in Several Waves

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/17 01:10
On Friday, as crypto prices swung wildly, a fresh batch of 300 bitcoins from 2012 — untouched for roughly 13 years — was moved for the first time. Altogether, this single holder has now shifted 1,600 BTC from 2012 wallets this month alone, a stash valued at more than $187 million today.

Old-School Bitcoin Wallets Continue to Rise

This month has seen waves of dormant bitcoin wallets spring back to life, and on Friday, three legacy Pay-to-Public-Key-Hash (P2PKH) addresses each shifted 100 BTC into fresh Pay-to-Witness-Public-Key-Hash (P2WPKH) addresses.

The coins moved between blocks 910159 and 910170, with two of the transfers confirmed in block 910170. The wallets mirrored the same pattern as previous 2012 spends, each moving 100 BTC into separate but unidentified P2WPKH addresses.

The chances that the same entity is behind nearly all the dormant 2012 coin movements this month are extremely high, with 16 wallets so far each moving 100 BTC. The entity has also joined the long line of 2017 wallets that woke up this month, which also transferred 100 BTC each.

The sudden revival of these long-idle 2012 coins hints at a calculated strategy, one that stretches across years of dormancy and reemerges in precise waves of activity. Whoever controls these wallets may not be liquidating holdings but orchestrating moves with deliberate timing and consolidation purposes.

Still, the movements leave the broader market to speculate on motives hidden within the blockchain’s silent record.

