Mysterious XRP Activity on Coinbase Continues With $50,091,261 Transfer

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 18:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.51-3.12%
U
U$0.0125-3.84%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.016115+1.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09738-3.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9496-2.23%

Another big chunk of XRP just showed up on Coinbase, and the way it landed looks like part of a story that has been playing out all summer. As it became usual, Whale Alert reported up to 16.59 million XRP — worth a little more than $50 million — moving from an unknown address straight into the major U.S. exchange.

On its own, a transfer like that could be explained away as a whale shifting funds, but the number lines up too cleanly with earlier moves to ignore.

You Might Also Like

Back in June, XRP researchers mapped out a set of 52 cold wallets tied to Coinbase. Ten of them each held about 26.8 million XRP, while the other 42 sat at around 16.8 million, giving the whole cluster close to a billion tokens combined.

At that point, it was one of the clearest pictures available of how the exchange stored its XRP. Fast forward two months, and only 23 wallets still fit the same mold, and the total visible balance has fallen to about 379.5 million — more than 60% lower than before.

Where does Coinbase XRP leak go?

That missing balance has not shown up elsewhere in obvious fashion, which leaves open the question of whether it has been shuffled to fresh wallets, passed to custodians or withdrawn by large clients.

You Might Also Like

In the meantime, the chart of XRP has not looked any less eventful, with the price slipping back under $3 after reclaiming higher ground briefly on the weekend.

The timing does not prove anything, but with transfers repeating in near-identical sizes, while the visible stash keeps shrinking, the sense builds that Coinbase’s XRP playbook still has pages nobody outside can read.

Source: https://u.today/mysterious-xrp-activity-on-coinbase-continues-with-50091261-transfer

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in advanced discussions with potential backers to raise about $1 billion for Solana (SOL), according to people familiar with the matter. The initiative, first reported by Bloomberg, would become the largest treasury devoted to the token and bring together three of the most viewed names in the […]
Solana
SOL$197.8-3.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0132-3.15%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01947-6.84%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/25 20:33
Share
Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Metaplanet also announced a BTC purchase earlier today.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/25 20:11
Share
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company Empery Digital announced that it had increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 4,065 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,363.34-2.82%
Share
PANews2025/08/25 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Galaxy Digital leads talks to raise $1B for SOL treasury with Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto

Saylor’s Strategy Scoops Up Another 3,081 BTC in $342M Purchase

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 13 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,065.

This Week In XRP: Ripple CTO Set To Announce Important Update

Hassett: Expect it to be months before Trump makes a decision on the Fed chairmanship