MyStonks and Oracle Project APRO reached a strategic cooperation in the RWA field

PANews reported on September 6th that MyStonks, a decentralized trading platform for US stock tokens, officially announced a strategic partnership with the oracle project APRO. The two parties will collaborate on in-depth data collaboration in the decentralized asset management (RWA) sector. APRO is a professional oracle service provider, providing verifiable data for DeFi, RWA, and artificial intelligence (AI). APRO ranks sixth in TVS in the DeFi sector and has integrated over 30 blockchains. In the RWA sector, it provides accurate, manipulation-resistant data on US Treasuries, stocks, and commodities. In the AI sector, it has partnered with over 20 AI agents and supports mainstream frameworks such as DeepSeek and ElizaOS. MyStonks has listed over 185 US stock tokens, with cumulative RWA trading volume exceeding $1.45 billion and over 40,000 users. This partnership will provide better underlying support for MyStonks' asset pricing mechanism, further optimize trading risk control, and strengthen the platform's decentralized trading operations.