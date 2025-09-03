MyStonks and Paimon Finance have reached a strategic cooperation to jointly build the RWA ecosystem

PANews reported on September 3rd that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks and the RWA protocol Paimon Finance have reached a strategic cooperation. The two parties will carry out multi-faceted collaboration on RWA ecosystem construction and application exploration. At the same time, Paimon is about to launch a new product Stockpad, which plans to support users to purchase tokenized stocks on the chain at a discount.
It is reported that MyStonks has listed more than 180 US stock tokens, with a cumulative trading volume exceeding US$1.25 billion and nearly 40,000 users; Paimon Finance focuses on tokenizing high-potential assets and has been selected for the BNB Chain MVB Season 8 Accelerator Program and the YZi Labs Incubation Program.