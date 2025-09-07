MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: Stablecoins allow global investors to participate equally in US stock trading and top stocks in various countries

On September 4, 2025, Taipei Blockchain Week (TBW) grandly opened at the Taipei Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. Themed "Onboard AI," this year's conference focused on the deep integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence, attracting over 200 global industry leaders, innovators, and investors to discuss cutting-edge trends in Web3 and AI. As one of the most influential blockchain events in Asia, TBW collaborated with the Asia FinTech Alliance and the Taiwan Blockchain Summit to create a series of events covering regulations, innovation, and community, solidifying Taiwan's position as a hub in the global blockchain innovation ecosystem.

As a gold sponsor of the conference, MyStonks, a decentralized trading platform for US stock tokens, fully supported the event and promoted industry exchange and collaboration through various channels. MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu was invited to attend the conference's roundtable discussion, "Building the Key Piece of the Blockchain Payment Puzzle: The Opportunities and Challenges of Stablecoins," and shared insights on the applications and future directions of stablecoins.

Keaton Hu stated that stablecoins are becoming a core force driving innovation in on-chain asset trading. Their low-friction nature significantly lowers the barrier to entry for cross-asset and cross-scenario transactions, enabling rapid growth in on-chain businesses. He shared that the MyStonks platform achieved a peak daily trading volume exceeding $200 million in just five months after its launch, with the growth of stablecoins playing a decisive role.

In terms of practical applications, Keaton Hu emphasized the groundbreaking value of stablecoins in on-chain US stock trading. Unlike traditional brokerages that incur high fees of up to 1% for multiple fiat currency conversions, on-chain transactions using stablecoins like USDT and USDC are virtually frictionless, significantly reducing costs. He stated that stablecoins not only improve efficiency but also enable global investors to participate equally in trading US stocks, US bonds, and leading stocks from various countries, truly realizing the "on-chainization of global assets." Notably, since Circle's IPO, industry confidence has significantly increased, with on-chain US stock trading experiencing explosive growth. Trading volume on the MyStonks platform has also increased approximately 100-fold, fully demonstrating the transformative value of stablecoins in traditional investment scenarios.

Speaking of market observations, Keaton Hu believes that while mainstream stablecoins currently dominate, price spreads and cross-chain exchange friction remain pressing pain points that need to be addressed. At the same time, vertically targeted stablecoins, such as those for cross-border trade settlement or innovative stablecoins with "holding interest" features, hold unique potential and will create differentiated competitive advantages in the future. He further called for the market to develop "stablecoins of stablecoins" or 1:1 exchange protocols to serve as a bridge to fundamentally address exchange friction.

Keaton Hu emphasized that the coexistence of multiple stablecoins on-chain isn't a flaw, but rather an inevitable part of a decentralized ecosystem. Just as multiple banks in Hong Kong can issue 1:1 Hong Kong dollars, different stablecoins will play their respective roles in different scenarios, providing users with more diverse choices. This is not only an inevitable trend in the development of stablecoins, but also a key indicator of the maturity of the on-chain ecosystem.

About MyStonks

As a representative platform in the global RWA track, MyStonks takes "compliant on-chain asset trading" as its core positioning, focusing on opening up the connection channel between the traditional US stock market and the Web 3 ecosystem. With its mature compliance architecture and innovative product matrix, it has become a core participant in the current on-chain US stock trading field and is committed to building a world-leading on-chain US stock trading market.

In terms of compliance qualification building, MyStonks has built a multi-dimensional compliance barrier: not only does it hold a Money Services Business License (MSB) issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to ensure the compliance basis of cross-border financial services; it has also successfully completed the filing of the Security Token Offering (STO) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), becoming one of the few RWA platforms recognized by the U.S. securities regulatory level, providing key policy support for the compliant issuance and trading of U.S. stock tokens, and fundamentally ensuring the legality and security of user asset transactions.

MyStonks has listed over 180 US stock tokens, covering leading global tech and consumer stocks like AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA, achieving on-chain coverage of core assets in the traditional US stock market. The platform's cumulative trading volume has exceeded $1.25 billion, with nearly 40,000 users and a growing presence across multiple regions around the world. This effectively breaks the geographical restrictions and high barriers to entry for traditional brokerages, allowing more investors to conveniently participate in US stock trading.

In terms of product innovation, MyStonks adheres to a dual-pronged strategy of "traditional assets on-chain + flexible DeFi tools." For example, its US stock token trading service allows users to directly buy and sell over 180 US stock tokens through its on-chain wallet, eliminating the account opening process and geographical restrictions of traditional brokerages. All transactions are executed through smart contracts, ensuring real-time deposits and transparent, traceable asset ownership, enabling a borderless, low-barrier-to-entry US stock investment experience. Furthermore, its RWA perpetual contract product, designed for users with higher risk appetite, offers US stock token perpetual contracts with up to 20x leverage, covering major assets and enabling users to flexibly configure long and short strategies amidst market fluctuations, balancing profit potential with risk control.

With its compliance foundation, rich asset supply and innovative product design, MyStonks is continuing to consolidate its leading position in the on-chain US stock RWA field, becoming a key bridge connecting traditional financial investors and the Web 3 ecosystem.