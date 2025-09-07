MyStonks CMO Keaton Hu: The coexistence of multiple stablecoins is not a flaw, but a necessity for a decentralized ecosystem

PANews reported on September 7th that, according to official sources, MyStonks Chief Marketing Officer Keaton Hu shared his views on the future development of stablecoins at the 2025 Taipei Blockchain Week (TBW) roundtable forum, "Building a Key Piece of the Blockchain Payment Puzzle: Opportunities and Challenges of Stablecoins." He stated, "The MyStonks platform has achieved daily trading volume exceeding $200 million in just five months since its launch, and the growth of stablecoins has played a decisive role in this growth. Unlike traditional brokerages that incur high fees of up to 1% for multi-fiat currency conversions, stablecoins like USDT and USDC enable virtually frictionless on-chain transactions, significantly reducing costs. Stablecoins not only improve efficiency but also enable global investors to participate equally in trading US stocks, US bonds, and leading stocks from various countries, truly bringing global assets online. Stablecoins for specific verticals hold unique potential, such as cross-border trade settlement stablecoins or innovative stablecoins with interest-bearing features, which will create differentiated competitive advantages in the future. The coexistence of multiple stablecoins is not a flaw, but an inevitable requirement of a decentralized ecosystem."

Taipei Blockchain Week, Asia's leading blockchain event, focused on the integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence with the theme "Onboard AI" this year, attracting over 200 global Web3 and AI leaders and renowned institutions. As a gold sponsor of the conference, MyStonks actively promotes stablecoin applications and on-chain asset innovation, showcasing the vast potential of stablecoins in the global capital market through its innovative trading platform.