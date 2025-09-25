MyStonks officially changed its name to msx.com, with a comprehensive brand upgrade

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, the MyStonks platform announced a brand upgrade and officially changed its domain name to msx.com, entering a new era of global financial technology.

MSX.com stated that this upgrade not only simplifies access and facilitates user connectivity, but also demonstrates its transformation from a meme-like platform to a professional international financial brand, demonstrating its commitment to digital financial innovation and global expansion. Furthermore, the team will continue to prioritize users, driving technological innovation and enhancing the security and efficiency of digital financial services.