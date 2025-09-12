MyStonks officially launches STONKS token staking

PANews reported on September 12th that according to a MyStonks announcement, the "STONKS Token Staking and Airdrop Plan" was passed by a community vote with 98% support, and the platform has now officially launched the token staking program. The staking period is 10 days from September 12 to September 22, 2025, and the staking lock-up period is 180 days. Users need to connect their wallet, log in to their personal center, and click the "Stake" button to complete the process. No additional top-up is required. Users who fail to participate after the expiration date will not be able to make up for the staking. The announcement also reminds that all relevant information is subject to the official release of MyStonks and to be wary of misleading information from unofficial channels.