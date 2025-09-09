MyStonks Research Institute: US non-farm payroll data significantly revised downward, CPI and Fed decision become the focus

By: PANews
2025/09/09 23:16
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.07-1.16%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004279+0.77%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00104-15.44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625+0.34%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+2.60%

PANews reported on September 9th that MyStonks Research Institute stated that the US government indicated on Tuesday that actual US job creation in the 12 months ending in March of this year may be 911,000 fewer than previously estimated. This revision suggests that job growth was already weakening before Trump imposed tariffs on imported goods. Economists had previously projected that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) could lower its employment forecast for April 2024 to March 2025 by 400,000 to 1 million jobs. The employment forecast for April 2023 to March 2024 had already been revised down by 598,000 jobs. This benchmark revision follows last Friday's report that job growth nearly stagnated in August and that June saw its first job loss in four and a half years.

MyStonks Research Institute believes that the labor market is not only impacted by trade policy uncertainty but also by the White House's tightening immigration policies, which is limiting labor supply. Furthermore, the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence and automation by businesses has dampened demand for labor. Most economists believe that the downward revision to employment data will have a limited impact on monetary policy. The Federal Reserve is expected to resume interest rate cuts in the early hours of Thursday, September 19th, Beijing time, after pausing its easing cycle in January due to tariff uncertainty.

MyStonks Research Institute will continue to pay attention to the CPI data released on September 11 to further analyze the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04754+11.80%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-2.87%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.152+12.25%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0025-5.08%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004472+2.73%
Share
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Share
Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625+0.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016148-13.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.0000000006+19.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 23:18
Share

Trending News

More

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Meme Coin Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Dogecoin, TRUMP

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

US Democrats Say "We're in!" They've Introduced a 7-Point Cryptocurrency Bill That Will Anger Trump! Here Are All the Details…