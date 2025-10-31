Gaming studio Mythical Games is collaborating with the human-verification network World (formerly Worldcoin). Together, they aim to usher in a new era of “human-centered” gaming by combining large-scale player ecosystems with on-chain identity and infrastructure.

What’s on the table

Mythical — known for such titles as NFL Rivals, FIFA Rivals and Pudgy Party — will integrate World’s digital identity layer, known as World ID, to deliver stronger proof-of-human verification across its games, asset marketplaces and token ecosystems. The studio brings its millions-strong player base, thriving digital asset marketplaces, and its native token (MYTH) into the fold.

On the infrastructure front, the partnership includes the launch of a new blockchain: Mythos Chain, billed as the first Layer 3 chain built on top of World’s L2 solution, World Chain. The build-out combines Ethereum security with a human-prioritised blockspace model, designed to reduce bot congestion and emphasise genuine human players.

Among key features:

Real-player sign-on and onboarding via World ID to reduce bots, smurfs and unfair asset flows.

Fairer matching, leaderboard integrity and in-game reward distribution tied to verified human accounts.

Priority blockspace on World Chain (and then Mythos Chain) for real humans, to offset bot traffic and inflated gas costs.

A pathway for Mythical’s game assets and markets to run on a human-centric blockchain stack.

“Mythical is teaming up with World to bring proof of human and trust into the next era of gaming,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “Our goal is to make every player – whether in FIFA Rivals, Pudgy Party, or NFL Rivals – part of a verified global economy where digital ownership and fair play are guaranteed. By integrating World ID, we can connect millions of players through secure, human-verified accounts that move seamlessly across games, marketplaces, and rewards. Together, we’re scaling proof of human and on-chain utility to build the largest, most inclusive digital gaming economy in the world.”

Why this matters

Bots, fake players and automated accounts have long plagued online gaming. A recent study found bot traffic in games reached 147 billion requests in a month in early 2024 — more than six-times year-ago levels. The consequence: unfair matchmaking, skewed economies and frustrated players.

By introducing identity-verification and human-first infrastructure, Mythical and World aim to reset that dynamic.

In parallel, blockchain gaming has grown far beyond gimmicks to structural ecosystems. Mythical’s titles already offer true ownership of in-game assets (via smart contracts and NFTs), and annual secondary-market volumes in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Integrating proof-of-human ensures those economies remain credible and accessible to real players.

Meanwhile, scalability remains a critical bottleneck for gaming on Ethereum-style chains. Layer 2 solutions helped — but bot congestion and high fees still reduce user experience. World Chain already markets “priority blockspace for humans”, reserving space in each block for verified users Mythos Chain layers further upwards, promising high throughput for game workloads.

The broader trend: AI in gaming, identity & ownership

AI is now pervasive across game design (procedural content generation, NPC behaviour), player-interaction (bots, opponent simulators) and fraud vectors (bot farms, matchmaking abuse). As gaming increasingly intersects Web3, metaverse and social economies, human-first verification becomes more than a nice-to-have — it becomes foundational.

On the asset side, players expect true ownership, tradeability and verification of digital goods. With Mythical’s blockchain-native games and marketplaces, this partnership embeds identity, ownership and scale within one stack.

“AI is transforming gaming, but it’s also blurring the line between players and bots,” Ajay Patel, Head of World ID at Tools for Humanity, said in a comment shared with AlexaBlockchain.

“Proof of human restores trust to that equation. By integrating it into Mythical’s ecosystem, we’re giving millions of gamers the ability to prove they’re real – and ensuring that ownership, creativity, and competition all remain human. This is how we keep gaming fair and the future of entertainment truly human-first,” he added.

Read Also: Worldcoin Launches World Chain with Gas Allowances for Verified Users, Prioritizing Humans over Bots

Disclaimer: The information provided on AlexaBlockchain is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Read complete disclaimer here.