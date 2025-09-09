MYX Finance Explodes by 280% Daily, Bitcoin Flirts With $113K: Market Watch

By: CryptoPotato
2025/09/09 17:09
Worldcoin
WLD$2.071+67.96%
MYX Finance
MYX$16.66+148.65%

Bitcoin’s price continues to reclaim some of the recently lost glory, and jumped past $113,000 for the first time since Friday.

Many altcoins have produced more substantial gains, including some of the larger-cap ones, such as HYPE, which set a new all-time high.

Can BTC Reclaim $113K?

After the sluggish previous week when BTC dropped below $108,000 on several occasions, the bulls finally started to regain control on Thursday and especially Friday. At the time, they initiated an impressive leg up that drove bitcoin to a weekly high of $113,400 (on Bistamp) after the latest US jobs report.

However, the asset met an immediate rejection at that point that pushed it south by three grand in less than an hour. The weekend was once again uneventful, as bitcoin spent it trading sideways between $110,000 and $111,500.

The cryptocurrency went back on the offensive on Monday when it challenged $113,000 only to be driven down by two grand. However, the bulls were persistent and propelled another rally, pushing BTC to just over $113,200 earlier today.

It faced some pressure there, but it’s still trading around $113,000 as of press time. Its market cap has grown to $2.250 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts has retreated slightly to 56.1%.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

MYX Rockets

Today’s top performer from the largest 100 alts is the newcomer to the group – MYX Finance (MYX). The asset has skyrocketed by almost 280% on a daily scale and now trades above $16.

Naturally, such triple-digit price pumps are rare for the top 100 alts. The second in line is WLD, which has shot up by another 50% after yesterday’s rally and even topped $2 earlier today before it was pushed to just under that level.

M, SKY, ENA, NEAR, BONK, and PENGU follow suit, with more modest gains of somewhere between 7% and 13%. HYPE marked a new all-time high above $54 after a 6% daily jump.

The larger-cap alts are also in the green, as the graph below will show, with increases of up to 5.5% for LIKE, ADA, and XLM.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post MYX Finance Explodes by 280% Daily, Bitcoin Flirts With $113K: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
Worldcoin
WLD$2.045+65.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 12:00
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01081-0.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading