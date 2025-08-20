NAKA News: 5,743.91 BTC Acquired

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 08:23
Bitcoin
BTC$113,123.34-2.30%
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.3286-8.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020063-8.90%
Major
MAJOR$0.15642-1.66%
ERA
ERA$0.8414-5.51%

KindlyMD, Inc. (NAKA) has acquired 5,743.91 BTC through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, marking the company’s first major bitcoin purchase following the merger.

The acquisition brings KindlyMD’s total Bitcoin holdings to 5,764.91 BTC. This purchase was done at a weighted average price of $118,204.88, with the $679 million transaction funded using PIPE proceeds.

“This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” said CEO David Bailey. “Our long-term mission of accumulating one million bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future.”

NAKA shares are up 4% in pre-market trading, rising to $12.50.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/19/kindlymd-naka-expands-bitcoin-treasury-with-usd679m-acquisition

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that only a few crypto tokens should be identified as securities. This move marks a
U
U$0.02085+8.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1258-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:26
Share
"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

PANews reported on August 20 that according to Ember, "Rolling Brother" rolled over ETH with $125,000 to $6.99 million. During this period, the position increased to a maximum of $146
Ethereum
ETH$4,112.29-4.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/20 08:22
Share
Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Skip to content Home News Crypto News Unlocking Value: Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-infrastructure-investment/
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020063-8.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:51
Share

Trending News

More

US SEC Chairman Says Only a Few Crypto Tokens Are Securities

"Rolling Brother" lost $6.21 million on ETH's highly leveraged long positions and closed all of them

Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Top Crypto Infrastructure Investment Opportunity

Fed Vice Chairman for Financial Supervision Supports Fed Staff Holding Small Amounts of Cryptocurrency

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge