Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet in its first Asia Bitcoin bet, boosting its digital asset strategy and global expansion.

Nakamoto, a unit of KindlyMD, has announced its largest investment to date with a $30 million commitment to Metaplanet. The company shared the update in a post on X, saying the investment would mark its first stake in Asia. The funding is scheduled to close on September 16, with shares to be delivered the following day.

Nakamoto Expands Strategy With Metaplanet Stake

The investment represents a key step for Nakamoto as it enters the Asian market for the first time. Metaplanet, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is raising new funds through a global equity offering. The proceeds are directed toward expanding its Bitcoin reserves, which have already placed it among the largest corporate holders worldwide.

According to the announcement, KindlyMD’s Nakamoto will provide up to $30 million in the offering. The transaction also marks a new phase for KindlyMD, which recently shifted its strategy following a merger with Nakamoto Holdings in August. The firm now combines healthcare operations with digital asset investments, making Bitcoin a central focus of its long-term approach.

Metaplanet Ramps Up Bitcoin Holdings

Metaplanet has continued to strengthen its position in the cryptocurrency sector through steady accumulation. Earlier this week, the company added 136 Bitcoin for $15.2 million, bringing its total reserves to 20,136 Bitcoin. With this increase, it now ranks as the sixth-largest public company by Bitcoin holdings.

To finance this expansion, Metaplanet plans to issue 385 million new shares, with a goal of raising $1.4 billion. A shareholder vote in August approved the plan, which will direct most of the funds toward cryptocurrency purchases. The company’s equity strategy has allowed it to grow its reserves rapidly, though it has also faced market challenges as its share price has fluctuated.

Market Response and Challenges Ahead

Investors reacted strongly to the announcement of KindlyMD’s participation in Metaplanet’s offering. KindlyMD stock, trading under the ticker NAKA, rose 77.2 percent on Nasdaq after the news, closing at $8.08. Despite this surge, the stock remains down 43.4 percent over the past month but is up more than 550 percent for the year.

Metaplanet has seen its own share price move sharply in recent months. After gaining more than 740 percent over the past year, shares have fallen 54 percent since mid-June. Analysts point to its funding model, which has relied on warrants issued to Evo Fund, as a factor in both its growth and its recent slowdown.

Both companies now face the task of sustaining momentum as they advance their Bitcoin-focused strategies. Nakamoto’s entry into Asia through this investment signals a new phase in its expansion, while Metaplanet continues to push forward with one of the most aggressive accumulation plans among listed companies.

 

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/30m-bitcoin-bet-nakamoto-enters-asia-with-metaplanet-investment/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
