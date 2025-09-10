Nakamoto Commits $30M to Tokyo’s Metaplanet to Boost BTC Holdings

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 15:52
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.5-0.38%
Boost
BOOST$0.10076-6.93%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06435+0.87%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949-0.94%

TLDR:

  • Nakamoto commits $30M to Metaplanet’s international equity financing, marking its largest single investment to date.
  • The investment is Nakamoto’s first entry into an Asian Bitcoin-focused public company listed in Tokyo.
  • Proceeds from Metaplanet’s international offering will be directed toward purchasing Bitcoin to expand BTC net asset value.
  • Common stock issuance and delivery under the financing are scheduled for September 17, 2025, following funding on September 16.

A new deal is set to reshape Bitcoin treasury strategies across Asia. Nakamoto confirmed a $30 million commitment to Japan’s Metaplanet, marking its largest investment so far. 

The agreement also signals its first step into the Asian market, a move that positions Bitcoin at the center of corporate finance. 

Investors are watching closely as Metaplanet continues to grow its Bitcoin holdings at pace. The transaction aligns with a wider international offering meant to strengthen the company’s financial base through BTC accumulation.

Nakamoto Expands Into Asia with $30M Crypto Investment

KindlyMD, the parent company of Nakamoto Holdings, announced the investment plan through an official statement. The deal forms part of Metaplanet’s international equity financing, which targets fresh capital to purchase Bitcoin. 

According to Nakamoto, the $30 million allocation marks its single largest commitment so far.

The funding is expected to close on September 16, with Metaplanet delivering new common stock the following day. The Tokyo-listed company has positioned itself as Japan’s first dedicated Bitcoin treasury business. 

Market watchers describe the move as a structured effort to accelerate BTC acquisition while building long-term value.

David Bailey, Chairman and CEO of KindlyMD, said Metaplanet has advanced Bitcoin adoption by anchoring its strategy on the asset. His comments emphasized support for firms that place Bitcoin at the core of their financial structure. 

The deal, he added, strengthens a wider network of companies driving institutional adoption of the digital currency.

Nakamoto’s decision reflects a clear expansion strategy. Entering Asia through Metaplanet connects the healthcare-linked holding company with a public market pioneer in Bitcoin treasury. The investment sets a benchmark for Nakamoto’s future commitments in global markets.

Metaplanet Strengthens Bitcoin Strategy Through Equity Financing

Metaplanet outlined its goals in a corporate update, stating that the new equity financing aims to quickly increase BTC reserves

The company plans to direct proceeds primarily into Bitcoin purchases, aligning with its treasury-first approach. This mirrors steps already approved by shareholders earlier in the month.

On September 1, Metaplanet shareholders authorized two classes of perpetual preferred shares. The company described these as tools for launching a Bitcoin-backed fixed income market in Japan. Together with common equity issuance, the new structure aims to maximize Bitcoin yield while keeping its balance sheet sustainable.

The international offering and Nakamoto’s participation provide Metaplanet with new momentum in building net asset value tied to BTC. By September 17, common stock delivery will complete the process, officially bringing Nakamoto in as a major partner.

According to posts shared by Nakamoto on social media, the investment underscores trust in Metaplanet’s long-term financial model. The company’s decision to accumulate Bitcoin aggressively has already made it a reference point for corporate crypto strategies in Japan.

The post Nakamoto Commits $30M to Tokyo’s Metaplanet to Boost BTC Holdings appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.07%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12267+1.29%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 15:29
Share
Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, admits one of the project’s biggest missteps regarding its smart contract model, acknowledging how it lost momentum to Solana. In a recent interview, the Cardano founder publicly admitted that the team made a wrong bet with the project’s early approach to smart contracts.Visit Website
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004993+3.24%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/10 16:22
Share
Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Bitcoin has clawed its way back above the $100,000 after briefly dipping below the key psychological level for the first time in months driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions. The rebound follows a steep sell-off brought on by rising Middle…
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 12:03
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway

Hoskinson Reveals Cardano Biggest Mistake That Benefited Solana

Bitcoin rebounds above 100K as market absorbs Middle East conflict escalation fears

Mexico targets Asian nations in new 2026 budget tariff plan

Research Shows XRPL is a Potential Leader in the Tokenization Market Estimated by WEF to Hit $867T