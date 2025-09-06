Nansen CEO: Using AI to check WLFI transaction timestamps found that Justin Sun did not dump the market

PANews reported on September 6th that Alex Svanevik, CEO of the on-chain analytics platform Nansen, posted on the X platform that his AI Research Agent initially suggested Sun Yuchen was selling WLFI, but a subsequent review of the WLFI transaction timestamps revealed that Sun had not engaged in a sell-off. Furthermore, Alex Svanevik pointed out that the relevant transfers occurred after a significant drop in WLFI, and therefore were not the primary cause of the price drop. Furthermore, based on the percentage of total network trading volume that day, they likely did not have a substantial impact on market price trends.

