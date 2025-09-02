Naomi Osaka Knocks Out Coco Gauff To Reach Quarters

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 01: Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates defeating Coco Gauff of the United States in the fourth round on Day 9 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Getty Images

In a battle of former U.S. Open champions, Naomi Osaka knocked out Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 on Monday to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal in four years.

Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2018 and 2020, needed just an hour and four minutes to overcome Gauff, the 2023 champion at Flushing Meadows and the recent French Open winner.

Victory marked the first time Osaka has reached a major quarterfinal since winning the Australian Open in 2021. It’s also her first major quarterfinal since becoming a mom, following the birth of daughter Shai in 2023.

“I’m a little sensitive — I don’t want to cry,” Osaka said post-match. “Honestly I had so much fun out here.

“This is my favorite court in the world, and it means so much to be back here.”

Last year, Osaka was sent home in the second round of the U.S. Open while she did not feature in 2023, when she missed the whole season due to maternity leave.

In Monday’s match in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Gauff struggled with her forehand and service game, while Osaka showed glimpses of her excellence which have propelled her to four Grand Slam titles.

The Japanese former world No. 1 won 16 of the 24 rallies that went five shots or more. She also converted each of the four break points she earned.

“Coco is one of the best players in the world. I have the most fun when I play against the best players. I always see it as a challenge. I like challenges,” said the 27-year-old. “These are the moments that I play tennis for.”

Osaka will next play Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova for a place in the semifinals, as she aims to win her third U.S. Open crown in eight years.

This is her fifth trip to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam. Every time she reached the quarterfinal previously, Osaka went on to win the title.

Osaka and Muchova have faced each other four times, with both winning two matches each. They last met in January this year at the Australian Open’s second round, where Osaka beat Muchova in a come-from-behind victory.

Interestingly, Muchova was the player who knocked Osaka out of the U.S. Open last year, beating her in the second round in straight sets.