Naomi Osaka Upbeat After U.S. Open Semifinal Loss

2025/09/05 18:44

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Naomi Osaka of Japan talks to the media after losing to Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the women’s singles semifinal match on Day 12 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka said she wasn’t upset after her semifinal loss at the U.S. Open on Thursday night, adding that the experience has inspired her to improve.

Osaka, the 2018 and 2020 U.S. Open champion, lost 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 to American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova, missing the chance to reach her fifth Grand Slam final.

Playing in her first major semifinal since becoming a mother, Osaka made a solid start at Arthur Ashe Stadium as she took the first set but local hope Anisimova mounted a brilliant comeback to seal victory.

“I’m happy that I lost in the semis instead of the first round or the third round or whatever I usually get to,” Osaka said after the match.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 01: Naomi Osaka of Japan shows off her Labubu Althea Glitterson while talking to the media after defeating Coco Gauff of the United States in the fourth round on Day 9 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old, who took a lengthy maternity break following the birth of daughter Shai in 2023, struggled for consistency after returning to the WTA Tour last season. But this season, she has found her sparkling new form.

The former world No. 1 reached the final of the ASB Classic in Auckland in the beginning of 2025 and the Canadian Open final in Montreal last month.

At the U.S. Open, Osaka beat three Top 20 players en route to the semifinals: Daria Kasatkina, 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, and Karolina Muchova.

“I don’t feel sad. It’s really weird. Well, it’s not weird, because I just feel like I did the best that I could,” Osaka said.

“Honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me because it makes me just want to train and try to get better, and hopefully just give it my very best shot again and see what happens. But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself.”

Osaka Earns Praise From Anisimova

Osaka’s semifinal run at the U.S. Open marks her best performance at Grand Slams in the last two years. She was knocked out in the first round at the French Open this year, while she made it to the third round of both Wimbledon and Australian Open.

Anisimova, who will play world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final, praised Osaka for her deep run in New York.

“Naomi is playing amazing tennis and she is back where she belongs,” said the 24-year-old.

“And I told her I’m so proud of her after having a baby and playing at this level. It’s insane.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/manasipathak-1/2025/09/05/i-cant-be-mad-naomi-osaka-upbeat-after-us-open-semifinal-loss/

