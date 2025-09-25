Cardano tests $0.95 resistance, but Remittix at $0.11 shines with $26.4M raised, live wallet beta, and CertiK ranking, drawing retail and institutional eyes.Cardano tests $0.95 resistance, but Remittix at $0.11 shines with $26.4M raised, live wallet beta, and CertiK ranking, drawing retail and institutional eyes.

Nasdaq 100 Price: Why Investors Diversifying Into Crypto Are Betting Big On Remittix

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 18:30
Investors are diversifying as Nasdaq volatility drives interest in crypto. Cardano faces resistance near $0.95 with weekly losses of around 5%. Whales and retail buyers are balancing pressure with accumulation. Technical indicators suggest ADA could break higher toward $1.20 soon.
Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention for utility and real-world payments. The live wallet beta and CertiK verification strengthen investor confidence.

Cardano Price Prediction: Current Market Context

The Cardano price is currently $0.82151 as investors monitor technical setups and whale activity. ADA has fallen 7% since Monday, and weekly losses are around 5%. On the daily chart, ADA is forming an ascending triangle. This often signals a trend continuation. Resistance is near $0.95, while higher lows suggest buyers remain interested.  If ADA breaks $0.95, the next targets could reach $1.05–$1.20.

However, failure to break resistance may push ADA down toward $0.80–$0.75 support. Large holders have sold about 160 million ADA over the past four days. Despite this, buying interest has absorbed most of the selling pressure. Cardano’s eUTXO ledger model also provides predictable execution, making ADA attractive long-term.

Analysts note that Cardano’s price prediction for 2025 remains influenced by technical strength and institutional interest. Whale sales and resistance tests show the market is balancing between pressure and accumulation.

If ADA closes the day above $0.95, buying pressure may build momentum and pave the way to $1.20.

But a drop below $0.80 could put downside pressure on short-term traders. Volume and trend line confirmations are being closely watched by investors to validate price direction.

Remittix (RTX): The Altcoin Gaining Institutional and Retail Attention

While Cardano faces resistance, Remittix is emerging as a leading PayFi token. Remittix has raised over $26.4 million, sold more than 669 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. 

Remittix offers an attractive alternative for crypto investors seeking both growth and reliability.  Its wallet beta is live, allowing early users to test crypto-to-fiat transfers in real time.

Remittix is gaining attention for its real-world utility, growing adoption, and innovative cross-border payments.

  • #1 Ranked CertiK Security: Independent verification provides maximum trust for investors.
  • Wallet Beta Live: Community testers are actively exploring Remittix’s features.
  • Real-World Use: Payments can be sent across borders quickly and securely.
  • Early Institutional Interest: Partnerships suggest strong adoption potential.
  • Time-Sensitive Entry: Early investors could benefit before upcoming CEX listings.

Conclusion: Remittix Emerges As A Leading Crypto Choice

Cardano price predictions show near-term resistance, but Remittix offers utility-driven growth. With $26.4 million raised, over 669 million tokens sold, and a current price of $0.1130, Remittix is ready for expansion.  CertiK verification and wallet beta testing provide investor confidence and real-world usability.

For traders looking for the best crypto to buy now, Remittix may offer higher upside potential than ADA. Early adoption and growing institutional attention position Remittix as a smart 2025 investment.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
