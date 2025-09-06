Nasdaq Approves SOL Strategies Listing For Sept. 9

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:38
Solana
SOL$201.58-1.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001653+4.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257-0.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016969+6.10%
L1
L1$0.007106-10.48%

Canadian blockchain company SOL Strategies is set to debut on Nasdaq next week after securing approval to list its shares.

In a Friday notice, SOL Strategies said it would begin listing common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

The listing will end of the company’s shares trading on the over-the-counter venture market OTCQB, while maintaining trading activity on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

“This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald.

The company offers traders exposure to the Solana blockchain through staking the protocol’s ative token, Solana (SOL). SOL Strategies announced raising $500 million in convertible notes in April to buy SOL tokens.

SOL Strategies’ share price on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol HODL surged about 20% on Friday amid the Nasdaq announcement. The company reported a net loss of about $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Related: SOL Strategies reports Q2 net loss of $3.5M while staking, validating revenue surge

Among the companies betting on SOL treasuries is DeFi Development Corp. On Friday, it announced a fresh acquisition of SOL tokens worth $39.76 million, bringing the company’s total holdings to 2 million SOL.

Solana upgrading to Alpenglow after governance process

On Tuesday, Solana announced that an overwhelming majority of a 52% stake participating in the governance process voted to upgrade the network to the consensus protocol Alpenglow. The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce the transaction finality on the network.

“At these speeds, Solana could realize Web2-level responsiveness with L1 finality, unlocking new use cases that require both speed and cryptographic certainty,” the Solana Foundation said in a blog post.

Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/nasdaq-sol-strategies-listing-shares?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0095-8.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.29%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11249-2.03%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010845-1.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference