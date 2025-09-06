Nasdaq Approves SOL Strategies Listing For Sept. 9

Canadian blockchain company SOL Strategies is set to debut on Nasdaq next week after securing approval to list its shares.

In a Friday notice, SOL Strategies said it would begin listing common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market starting on Sept. 9 under the ticker symbol STKE.

The listing will end of the company’s shares trading on the over-the-counter venture market OTCQB, while maintaining trading activity on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

“This listing provides our shareholders with enhanced liquidity while giving us access to deeper capital markets as we continue scaling our validator operations and expanding our ecosystem investments,” said SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald.

The company offers traders exposure to the Solana blockchain through staking the protocol’s ative token, Solana (SOL). SOL Strategies announced raising $500 million in convertible notes in April to buy SOL tokens.

SOL Strategies’ share price on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol HODL surged about 20% on Friday amid the Nasdaq announcement. The company reported a net loss of about $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Related: SOL Strategies reports Q2 net loss of $3.5M while staking, validating revenue surge

Among the companies betting on SOL treasuries is DeFi Development Corp. On Friday, it announced a fresh acquisition of SOL tokens worth $39.76 million, bringing the company’s total holdings to 2 million SOL.

Solana upgrading to Alpenglow after governance process

On Tuesday, Solana announced that an overwhelming majority of a 52% stake participating in the governance process voted to upgrade the network to the consensus protocol Alpenglow. The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce the transaction finality on the network.

“At these speeds, Solana could realize Web2-level responsiveness with L1 finality, unlocking new use cases that require both speed and cryptographic certainty,” the Solana Foundation said in a blog post.

Magazine: Astrology could make you a better crypto trader: It has been foretold