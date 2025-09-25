This involves investors treating digital assets like traditional stocks, and Nasdaq analysts have joined the search for the next gems. […] The post Nasdaq: Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot appeared first on Coindoo.This involves investors treating digital assets like traditional stocks, and Nasdaq analysts have joined the search for the next gems. […] The post Nasdaq: Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot appeared first on Coindoo.

Nasdaq: Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot

By: Coindoo
2025/09/25 00:50
Gems
GEMS$0,21206+2,63%
Wink
LIKE$0,007965-1,14%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00555+2,96%

This involves investors treating digital assets like traditional stocks, and Nasdaq analysts have joined the search for the next gems.

According to the Nasdaq analysts, the Remittix and Polkadot tokens could be the best digital assets to buy now. The stance points at the Polkadot asset as a blue-chip infrastructure play and the Remittix tokens’ explosive growth potential.

However, when following the Nasdaq selections, here are the key points to consider in digital asset stock selection this season.

Institutional Grade Position Of The Polkadot Asset

Polkadot has already established a name in the cryptocurrency market, ranking among the top 25, but analysts predict it could expand even further in the near future. The Polkadot 2.0 launch and ecosystem growth over the past few months have positioned the Polkadot coin as a potentially high-performing asset. According to the Nasdaq analysts, Polkadot is a digital asset that could rival stocks like Halliburton (HAL) and Generac (GNRC) in market cap soon.

The Polkadot prediction now suggests a potential 5x growth with an incoming surge by 2026. Moreover, institutional adoptions, such as the one from Deutsche Bank, are a significant factor that analysts believe could boost growth. Picking the Polkadot asset in the subsequent stock accumulation could see investors grab even up to 3x in the next few months.

How Remittix Has Earned A Position In Nasdaq Analysts Lists As A Digital Asset To Buy

As Remittix makes progress with its potential market entry this year, experts continue to show a more optimistic view about why this could be the 40x coin of the year. This is due to Remittix’s reputation as the top presale token so far this year, having already earned over 8 times its opening presale value.

Whereas, with listing still ahead, Nasdaq analysts believe this could be the best time to buy this digital asset as its utility shows explosive potential. According to these analysts, Remittix’s solution could see a five times accumulation rate after its launch later this year, potentially opening up a 40x spike.

Additionally, a look into the Remittix user base reveals continuous growth that has recently impacted the ecosystem. However, adding everything together, some of the factors that could be fueling the Nasdaq analyst’s optimism in Remittix include:

  • It continuous buying rate as its utility looks into powering the next-gen cross-border payment
  • Referral opportunity to cause a fast spike in user inflow as existing and old users seize the chance to earn more
  • An upcoming exchange listing is scheduled to occur soon this year, which could lead to a price spike.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/ 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix 

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Nasdaq: Best Digital Assets To Buy Now Are Remittix & Polkadot appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockchainFX presale surges past $7.5M at $0.024 per token with 500x ROI potential, staking rewards, and BLOCK30 bonus still live — top altcoin to hold before 2026.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0004315-3,44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01225+1,99%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:16
Share
BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

As of this week, BlockDAG is priced at just $0.0016, yet has already achieved presale fundraising of over $410 million, with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, 312,000+ holders, and an active user base of 3 million daily miners. All eyes are now on a global sponsorship announcement expected within 2 days, an event that the […] The post BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01408-18,32%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00557+3,53%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/25 01:00
Share
Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

Global investment giant Franklin Templeton, which boasts $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has expanded its Benji Technology Platform to the BNB Chain ecosystem. Now the company looks forward to broader access to its tokenized products for institutional and retail investors. Roger Bayston, head of digital assets at Franklin Templeton, said, “Our goal is to […]
1
1$0,01478-6,33%
Binance Coin
BNB$1.015,17+0,20%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014361+1,64%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Top Altcoins To Hold Before 2026 For Maximum ROI – One Is Under $1!

BlockDAG’s Upcoming Sponsorship, Chainlink’s Hesitant Breakout, and Litecoin’s Flat Growth: Best Long Term Cryptos

Franklin Templeton expands tokenized fund platform Benji to BNB Chain

UK-based BTC Miner Cloud Mining Offers Multi-Dimensional Advantages, Helping Global Investors Create a New Landscape

Investors Rush Into Snorter Token Presale Ahead of Sell-Out: Best Crypto Under $1